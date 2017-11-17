Bangalore, 17th November 2017: Education in Ireland, the government body that promotes Ireland as a location for higher education, rolls out yet another edition of their 5-city education fair for students keen on pursuing higher education abroad. The Education Fair will witness participation of 18 Irish Higher Education Institutions. Present at the fair will be a visa assistance desk along with a PhD and HDFC Credila desk who would be answering related queries of interested students and parents.

To register: http://www.educationirelandevents.com/

Day & Date

Time

Place

Saturday 18th November

11.00 am – 4.00 pm

The Lalit, New Delhi

Sunday 19th November

12.00 pm – 5.00 pm

Crowne Plaza, City Centre, Pune

Wednesday 22nd November

1.00 pm – 6.00 pm

St Regis, Mumbai

Saturday 25th November

11.00 am – 4.00 pm

Taj Club, Chennai

Sunday 26th November

12.00 pm – 5.00 pm

Taj Vivanta, Bangalore

18 Participating Irish higher education institutions are:

Athlone Institute of Technology

Carlow Institute of Technology

Cork Institute of Technology

Dublin Business School

Dublin City University

Dublin Institute of Technology

Griffith College

Limerick Institute of Technology

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Maynooth University

National College of Ireland

NUI Galway

Trinity College Dublin

Trinity Business School

University College Cork

University College Dublin

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School

University of Limerick