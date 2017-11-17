No longer a technology wonder, GPS keeps making inroads into the daily lives of a vast number of people. Many of them, such as cab drivers and truckers, can no longer imagine doing their jobs without being able to use the precious guidance that GPS affords.

One of the most well-known navigation app development masterpieces is a GPS-powered app called Waze, – a community-focused and driver-supported navigation app that has been all the rage of late. The app furnishes a driver with an imprint of the current traffic-related situation in the area and gives them recommendations on how to best reach their destination.

In order to do this, Waze takes into account info on the current level of traffic in the area. It uses information, submitted by other drivers, to warn the user of any obstacles, hindrances and dangers they can encounter, including traffic jams, accidents, ongoing road work and police road closures. The app is a lure both to advertisers, as it sports an audience in excess of 40 million users, and to IT entrepreneurs, as it amply demonstrates the profitability potential GPS can unlock.

How can someone who is considering navigation app development as their next IT investment increase their odds and make an app like Waze?

