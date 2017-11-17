17th November, 2017; National: Grofers, the low-price online supermarket, has collaborated with popular general entertainment channel Colors as an associate sponsor for the channel’s new culinary game show – Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung. Grofers will fulfil all the grocery needs of the participants as they fight their battles in the kitchen.

The show is an Indian adaption of international cookery show, ‘My Mom Cooks Better Than Yours’, which will see celebrities and their mothers taking part in cooking face-offs. The fast-paced show will not only test family dynamics, but also combine cooking and competition. Each team comprising of a mother-daughter/son duo would be given a task to create a delicacy that should impress the judge, wherein all the grocery items supplied to the participants will be from Grofers.

Rithvik Dhanjani will be the show’s host, while Chef Ranveer Brar will be judging the contestants. Renowned TV actors like Nia Sharma, Mahhi Vij, Debina, Karishma Tanna, Jay Soni, and Ragini Khanna are among the participants in the show.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Prashant Verma, Vice President – Marketing, Grofers, said, “We are delighted to partner with Colors. This collaboration would build a stronger connect with our core target audience of Indian homemakers. Integration with the show further helps us in establishing the wide range that Grofers has to offer, from farm fresh fruits and vegetables to meats and seafood, across various consumption moments. ”

The 12-week show is already on air. The programme is also telecasted on Voot and Jio platforms. Each episode will be aired every Sunday at 1:00 pm followed by repeat telecast on every Saturday at 10:00 am.

Grofers has previously sponsored one of the most popular cookery shows of Kolkata, ‘Ranaghar’ in the month March and April, 2017.