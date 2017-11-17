The global non-invasive fat reduction market is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 16% for the period 2017-2025, and rake in over US$ 2.5 Bn in revenues by the end of forecast period. Prominent non-invasive fat reduction techniques are carried out through the use of ultrasound, radiofrequencies, and low level lasers, and demand for these procedures is likely to witness an increase during the forecast period. These insights are according to a new research report “Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” which has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The competitive landscape of the market includes a few companies with large market shares; however, owing to the lucrativeness of this market, a number of new players are making a foray into this market. According to the report, players in this market are focusing on increasing their market shares by expanding into new markets, and investing in R&D procedures to launch highly effective products in the market.

The demand for non-invasive fat reduction procedures is growing on two accounts. First, there has been a surge in obesity rates around the world due to sedentary lifestyles. This has necessitated the need for fat reduction procedures. Secondly, a lot of people are averse to go under the knife when it comes to undergoing fat reduction procedures. These factors have contributed to boosting the popularity of non-invasive fat reduction procedures globally.

Demand for non-invasive fat reduction procedures is mainly concentrated in hospitals, cosmetic centers, and dermatology clinics. Among these, hospitals account for the leading revenue share, owing to highly advanced facilities available in hospitals.

North America remains one of the leading markets for non-invasive fat reduction globally. The adoption of these services in North America remains concentrated in the US, which is also an important market in terms of innovation in non-invasive procedures. On account of these factors, the North America non-invasive fat reduction market is likely to grow at over 15% CAGR during the forecast period and surpass US$ 1.35 Bn by the end of 2025.

Europe remains the other leading market for non-invasive fat reduction procedures during the forecast period. The market in Europe is likely to grow at nearly 17% CAGR during the forecast period. However, it will be the market in Asia Pacific that is likely to offer new opportunities to manufacturers during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific non-invasive fat reduction market is likely to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., Cutera, Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd.

