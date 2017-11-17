How executives in Stockholm, Brussels, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong can build the proper foundation to address today’s information cybersecurity and risk management challenges.

New York City, NY, USA — The Cybersecurity Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders will bring the most comprehensive review of what proactive organizations around the world are doing to protect their intellectual property, customers and employee’s information from hackers, competitors and foreign governments. Attendees to these 2-day workshops organized by GLDNAcademy.com (http://www.gldnacademy.com) in Stockholm, Brussels, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong will:

• Gain a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and its key aspects

• Get to grips with various cybersecurity testing methods

• Master the cybersecurity framework and its five core functions

• Discover how to establish or improve your cybersecurity program

• Gain an overview of cyber network defense

• Transform the “weak human link” into the organization’s greatest strength

• Look at the four components of the cyber preparedness continuum

The Cybersecurity Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders (http://www.gldnacademy.com/cybersecurity-artificial-intelligence-machine-deep-learning-investing-trading-blockchain-bigdata-iot.html) will provide insights into the current and future state of affairs for cybersecurity, with particular emphasis on what organizations can do today to prevent cyberattacks from compromising their information and reputation.

ABOUT THE CYBERSECURITY WORKSHOP FOR TODAY’S STRATEGIC LEADERS

Despite the ongoing cyber threat that is witnessed through news reports almost on a daily basis, firms are still neglecting proper cybersecurity planning. As information technology becomes ever more complex and Internet of Things applications progressively widespread, cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly important and business-critical field. Unfortunately, a recent study from security solutions provider Resilient Systems and market research firm Ponemon broke down key areas of continued failure for organizations.

The study found that 66% of IT and security professionals surveyed said their firms were unprepared to recover from a cyber attack, and 75% lacked a formal incident response plan. A key example of this unpreparedness is that fact that many of the companies impacted by the WannaCry ransomware attack had not installed patches in their Windows infrastructure that were released by Microsoft months before. Vulnerabilities in commercial software are common; the only solution is to stay abreast of manufacturer’s releases.

In order to help businesses in their cybersecurity planning, the Cybersecurity Framework released in February 2014 following a collaborative process involving industry, academia and government has been widely adopted by many types of organizations around the world, quickly becoming the de facto standard by which cyber security is going to be measured.

GLDNAcademy.com’s The Cybersecurity Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders will bring leaders up to speed on the most recent and battle-tested approaches to protect their companies’ valuable information and intellectual property from prying eyes of hackers and competitors. Attendees to the program will learn how to apply the Cybersecurity Framework in their organizations and erect strong defenses for their valuable customer and employee data and intellectual property.