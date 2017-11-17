Ethylene Dichloride is a clear, colorless liquid with a sweet taste and pleasant smell. Moreover, 1, 2-Dichloroethane is a common synonym for ethylene dichloride, which is heavy liquid and is slightly soluble in water. It is not found naturally in the environment and is a manufactured chemical. It is predominantly used in the manufacturing of vinyl chloride as well as other chemicals. It is also used as a dispersant in rubber and plastics as a penetrating and wetting agent. Product made out of Ethylene Dichloride is widely used in various end use industries such as medical, furniture, construction, packaging, automotive, and others.

Some of the important factors that positively influence the growth of the Ethylene Dichloride Market are rapid industrialization, rising disposable income, growing automotive sector, and improved living standards. Speedy growth of the building & construction sector in emerging economies is predicted to drive the demand over the assessment period. Moreover, rising per capita disposable income along with increasing demand for easy-to-use packaged product is predicted to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Robust investments in the ongoing R&D projects by the manufacturers and relatively higher adoption rate within the end use industries is set to positively influence the business outlook.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players operating in the Ethylene Dichloride Market include Olin Corporation (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Westlake Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Axiall Corporation (U.S.), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), PT Asahimas Chemical (Indonesia), Horizon Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China), Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited (India), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Ethylene Dichloride Market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene amines, and others. Among these, the vinyl chloride monomer holds the largest share on account of wide use in various application. Vinyl chloride is used to manufacture PVC, which has end use in window, fittings, fencing, pipe, roof tiles, and automobile parts. Thus, the vinyl chloride segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, medical, and others. Among the end use industry, the construction segment is predicted to hold the largest share and is expected to retain its dominance during the assessment period. The factor attributed to the construction segment growth are increasing infrastructure development and rising investment for residential & commercial buildings. Automotive segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR on account of rising disposable income of consumer as well as increasing demand for personal vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for Ethylene Dichloride followed by Europe and North America on account of increasing demand from construction, automotive, and medical among others. Developing countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are the fastest growing market for Ethylene Dichloride, and is predicted to grow at the same pace in the near future. North American market is predicted to witness a substantial growth with U.S. and Canada being major contributors due to the growth of various end use industries such as packaging, medical and furniture sector. Europe is estimated to witness a steady growth over the assessment period due to increasing demand for Ethylene Dichloride in construction sector, specifically in Germany, Spain, and the UK.

