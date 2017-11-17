Cherrystone Auctions recently made an announcement concerning its next scheduled philatelic auction. The company indicated that, having wrapped up the final auction of 2017 in early November, the next stamp auction will occur in January of 2018. Cherrystone stated that, similar to the previous auction, the upcoming auction will feature items related to U.S. and worldwide stamps and postal history.

Cherrystone also mentioned that registration for the upcoming auction can be found on the company’s website, www.cherrystoneauctions.com . Cherrystone stated that registration is a simple process and can be fully completed online. Cherrystone also pointed out that the actual bidding for January’s auction (and all other auctions) can be conducted online as well, thanks to the company’s CherrystoneLIVE feature. Cherrystone also indicated that bids can be submitted in-person at the auction house, via email at bids@cherrystoneauctions.com , by fax at 212-977-8653, or by phone at 212-977-7734.

Cherrystone noted that, for anyone who is unable to execute bids using any of the methods mentioned above, there are auction agents available who are able to submit bids on the buyer’s behalf. Cherrystone stated that a list of its auction agents is available on its website. The company also noted that bids are strictly confidential. Cherrystone mentioned that bids which are significantly lower than the company’s estimates will not be considered. Reviews for the stamp auction house can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779668!2d40.7650684!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

Cherrystone concluded the announcement by providing some company information. Cherrystone stated that it has long been a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over thirty million dollars’ worth of stamps and local history to market on an annual basis. Cherrystone also indicated that its auctions feature stamps from the United States, Asia, Germany (including occupied Germany), Great Britain and the British Commonwealth, France and former colonies, Russia, and Poland. Cherrystone went on to mention that it has been selling stamps for several decades, having been founded as a retail store in 1967. The company said that it brings over fifty years of philatelic experience to its auctions. In its closing remarks, Cherrystone stated that it is a member of all major U.S. and European philatelic societies, including the American Philatelic Society and U.S. Philatelic Classics Society. https://www.facebook.com/cherrystoneauctions/

Contact:

Joshua Buchsbayew

Company: Cherrystone Auctions

Address: 119 West 57t St Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212)977-7734

Email: bids@cherrystoneauctions.com

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/