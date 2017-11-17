Austin, Texas; 17, November 2017: Gail’s Catering a local favorite catering service in Austin formally announces the launch of their free Jewish wedding planning consulting service. Jewish wedding consulting services are very helpful for couples that are preparing to get married.

Gails Catering will be providing their new Jewish wedding consulting services in the city of Austin, Texas to new couples that need help with preparation for their wedding. These new services will fulfill the needs of future grooms and brides whom face the challenges and details of preparing for their fairytale day.

For those brides whom are feeling a bit frazzled, you will be able to count on Gails Catering to help steer you in the right direction. A 30 minute FREE consultation is given to all brides interested in our catering services. Brides can choose a package to fit their needs or we can help you customize it as little or as many catering services a bride desires. Prepared brides who just need to select their menu choices can contact Gails Catering in Austin any time.

Before hiring a catering service Gails Catering recommends locating a trustworthy caterer. These are aspects that will have a much bigger impact on your guests and this is why you have to be sure you will not take any chances with the outcomes.

If you need a little help when it comes to Jeiwsh wedding planning and choosing the food that you will serve, you should take the time to contact Gails Catering in Austin Texas. If you want to be confident then Gails Catering will assist you.

For more information on Gails Catering’s wedding planning services feel free to contact them below:

For Media Contact:

Gails Catering

Address: 2105 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78705

Hours: 7AM–7PM

Menu: http://gailscateringservices.com

Appointment: http://gailscateringservices.com

Phone: (512) 994-6622