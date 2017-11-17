Austin Texas; 17, November 2017: Itamar enterprises an Ice cream truck manufacturer in Austin Texas formally announces new roof top mounted solar panels. This new product was designed with ice cream lovers in mind, in other for ice cream manufacturers to be able to meet with their clients and customers demand for the best varieties of ice cream.

The company also offers a comprehensive wide range and result oriented devices for over three decades. In a recently completed meeting, The CEO said; “In keeping with a long tradition, we now have Ice cream trucks with new roof top mounted solar panels. This will help ice cream producers to meet with their customer’s continuous demand for ice creams at a low cost. Best of all the roof mounted solar panels are available at reasonable prices”.

Itamar Enterprises is open to serve the public between 8am and 6pm, from Monday to Saturday to provide clients and prospect with the best service they can get.

About Local City Ice Cream:

Itamar Enterprises, world-class ice cream truck manufacture from a small town in Texas, is an indigenous company that manufactures exclusive trucks for ice cream sellers to be able to convey their product easily. The company has earned numerous international and national “First Place” and “World’s Best” awards for its premium products. Itamar Enterprises also services all business area in Texas to other states as far west as Illinois. They also sell varieties of ice cream flavor to customers and clients in Texas. For more information on this service provision, please, feel free to use the contact information below.

For Media Contact:

Itamar Enterprises

302 Cody Lane

Killeen, TX 76542

Phone: (512)777-9988

Website: http://shaved-ice-truck.com