Anderson-based Pickens Construction has diversified its services’ portfolio to meet the demands of one of its fastest growing client bases — the commercial and industrial building and construction market. The family owned and managed firm has posted a wide range of new services on its website, most of which are tailored to suit large-scale projects.

The latest market expansion move comes just a few weeks after the company re-launched its refurbished website to give its online fans a content-rich blog full of informative articles covering every topic in the building and construction industry. Now Pickens Construction seems to be setting its sights on the expansive commercial, institutional and industrial market. And in order to uphold its founding principles of ensuring 100% customer satisfaction, the firm had no choice but to expand its service offerings.

The “Commercial and Industrial” section features the most impressive catalog for construction services. Customers are offered a variety of professional building and construction solutions including a myriad of road construction services for highways & roadways, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, and curbs & gutters among many others. There is also site preparation and development services like site demolition & excavation, grading, hydro-seeding, sub soil & base stabilization, chip & seal placement, synthetic paving installations, retention & detention services, and underground utilities installation; the list goes on and on.

Commercial and industrial clients will also find countless asphalt paving services and concrete construction & repair services on this page. The "Crushing" section claims that the company is armed with a fleet of top-notch crushing and screening vehicles, plant and equipment; all operated by a highly competent workforce. There is a separate "Milling" section and also a "Road Construction" section with many more services. In typical fashion, Pickens Construction continues to emphasize quality, variety, and overall customer satisfaction in all the new webpages, which easily explains its ever-growing client base.

Licensed to practice in both its home state of South Carolina and also in neighboring Georgia, Pickens Construction is currently run by the founders' grandson, William B. Pickens, Jr. Despite the multi-generational change in management, Pickens, Jr. asserts that the company still "focuses on the same principles that it was founded on in 1945." After more than seven decades in operation, Pickens Construction continues to surprise industry stakeholders with its innovative and customer-oriented business approach.

William B. Pickens, Jr.

Company: Pickens Construction Inc.

Address: 415 McGee Rd., Anderson, SC 29625

Phone: 864-224-8999

Fax: 864-231-8844

Email: candice@pickensconstruction.com

Website: http://pickensconstruction.com/