Interaction with Zareen Khan

Actress Zareen Khan interacted with students of well known media education institute Heritage Institute of Management and Communication (HIMCOM), New Delhi. Zareen Khan was present at HIMCOM campus along with Abhinav Shukla , Mohit Madaan and Gautam Rode. Managing Director of HIMCOM Syed Masood welcomed all the guests.

Speaking about their experience at the HIMCOM in Delhi, actress Zareen Khan said, “It was a great experience coming to HIMCOM and interacting with the students. One thing I would like to say to all that please give your 100% in all your work then only you will get the desirable results. The students here are really good and I wish them best luck in future.”

Managing Director HIMCOM Syed Masood said, “I am grateful to have Zareen Khan at HIMCOM campus.”