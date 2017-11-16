15, November 2017: Industries require ball bearings and roller bearings made of different materials. MAG Bearing can supply different types of ball bearings with a variety of specifications and they announce the availability of bearings made of stainless steel, ceramic and other materials. These ball bearings are made of high quality materials and offer a stable performance because of their precise engineering.

The company has an extensive range of Stainless Steel Bearings from different series and which have different specifications. These bearings are highly durable, have an extremely smooth surface and have an excellent resistance against corrosion. These bearings are more suitable for applications where exposure of water and moisture is more common. According to the spokesperson of the company, they are supplying these steel bearings to a number of clients, engaged in the food and beverage production. These bearings are also more commonly used in medical equipments and medicine manufacturing equipments.

They also have Ceramic Bearings in different shapes and sizes and with different rolling or movement mechanisms. The spokesperson maintains that they offer clients a wide range of choices to select the best ceramic ball bearings for their industrial applications. They have ceramic ball bearings for unitstrings, single direction thrust bearings of ceramic, self-aligning ceramic ball bearing, angular contact ball bearing of ceramic, deep groove ceramic ball bearing and so on. These ball bearings made of ceramic have important applications in many industries and MAG Bearing can supply ceramic ball bearings of different specifications in bulk quantity to industries all around the world.

MAG Bearing also announces the availability of different types of spherical Plain Bearings in their stock. One can choose from different series of bearings with spherical plain thrust and angular contact specifications. The spokesperson reveals that these spherical bearings feature a unique design with their inner rings have a sphered convex outside surface and the outer ring have correspondingly sphered concave inside surface. This exceptional design allows a suitable bearing arrangement for accommodating an appropriate alignment movement between the shaft and the housing.

One can check the different ball bearings made of stainless steel and ceramic available with them by visiting the website www.mag-bearing.com.

About MAG Bearing:

Motion & Gear Bearing (a.k.a MAG bearing) is an international bearing distributor located in the center of a global innovation hub-Shanghai. The factory is located in Wafangdian, a city famous for ball bearing industry since last century. Established in 1992, the company now has more than 500 employees, possesses more than 300 equipments and over CNY 50 million Yuan fixed assets. The factory covers an area of 5000M2, and its floor space covers 3000M2.

