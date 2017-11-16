MRFR Press Release- Market research future published a half cooked research report on the global sugar free beverage market has been estimated to grow over 6.4 % till 2023.

Market Overview

Sugar free sweeteners are used in manufacturing of sugar free beverages, this sugar substitutes are not digested and thus the blood glucose level is not elevated. The product comes in various types such as fruit and vegetable juices, soft drinks, energy drinks, dairy beverages, and others. It also comes in a variety of products such as gluten free, organic, and others. Gluten-free & lactose-free beverages will be highest growing segment, are preferred by the consumers because of various health benefits.

Market Segmentation-

Sugar free beverage market has been segmented on the basis of product type which includes fruit and vegetable juices, soft drinks, energy drinks, dairy beverages, and others. Fruit and vegetable juices dominates the market, because of its evident health benefits.

On the basis of special-food-type, this market is segmented into gluten free, lactose-free, organic, and others. Organic segment will dominate this market, as consumers now prefer natural & preservative free products.

On the basis of distribution channel, this market is segmented into non-store based and store based.

Regional Analysis

The global sugar free beverage market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Among this, North American region has major market share followed by Asia Pacific. Changing consumption pattern, rising health awareness, weight reduction diet trends and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the demand for sugar free beverages in that particular region.

