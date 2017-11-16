The German Startup Transparent Solar from Leipzig researches, studies and reports on transparent solar technology. The transparent solar projects, the official German and English information platform, the network portal and the organization were founded and initiated by Oliver Gediminas Caplikas in Germany in 2016 and 2017.

Transparent Solar is the official information portal and platform for transparent solar technologies like transparent solar cells, solar panels and solar products which can produce clean renewable energy. Great for energy-saving houses, public transport stations, cars, trains or trams. Build new buildings with sustainable transparent solar glass and solar windows or upgrade displays, windows or other surfaces with thin and flexible transparent solar cells. There are many advantages and possibilities. The project pages are in development or progress and want to inform about the actual developments and best of transparent solar products. Further more efficient methods and techniques are being researched for completely transparent and flexible solar cells as well as transparent solar foils or films.

Public infrastructures such as future-oriented transport stations are also built with solar glass. Architecture and all possible buildings can be equipped or enhanced with thin, flexible and transparent solar cells or transparent solar panels. Architects, designers, builders or owners of real estate can build more sustainable and energy-saving buildings with solar glass or solar energy windows. Transparent and semitransparent solar collectors are used not only in architecture, but also in many other areas. Transparent Solar is the future of solar technology and solar cities.

Buildings with sustainable energy supply through transparent solar glass and solar windows support climate and environmental protection, reduce the heating of cities and reduce global warming. Transparent solar displays for solar smartphones and solar tablets, solar windows or other surfaces with thin and flexible transparent solar cells are the future, too. There are many other advantages and possibilities to work with transparent solar cells and transparent solar modules.

The project and the pages are constantly developing sale platforms, distribution channels and will provide information on current and future developments or transparent solar products for consumers, business partners (B2B)and scientists. To this end, further efficient methods and potential techniques for completely transparent and flexible solar cells, as well as transparent solar films are being researched. Organic photovoltaics and other solar innovations are analyzed as well. With the official platform we can do constantly and extensively research and can inform about interesting and potential developments.

The researcher and founder of Transparent Solar has also founded the projects and official pages SolarBrille and SolarGlas . These are the German platforms for solar glasses, solar glass, solar windows and other transparent solar products. Dealers and producers of transparent solar products from all over the world are very welcome! Transparent Solar invites investors, sponsors and partners to participate in the research, information and sales platform.

An important goal is the creation of a network of experts and scientists from all over the world. Transparent Solar wants to promote a transparent, clean and strong solar branch or industry. The idea is to create a label or certificate for transparent and truly clean solar companies – a transparent product development process, from procurement and production to sales. Any active support and constructive feedback is welcome.

Further information will be published in future on the official Transparent Solar pages.

Contact:

Oliver Caplikas

Company: Change Games

Address: Rolf-Axen-Strabe 5, Leipzig, 04229, Germany

Phone: +049176842670

Email: transparentsolar@change-games.com

Website: http://www.transparent-solar.com