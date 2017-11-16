The campaign aims to sensitise school children about good sanitation practice and conservation of water

New Delhi, November 16, 2017: Driven by utmost passion, the multidisciplinary team of SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) is all set to organise a two day awareness campaign on the side-lines of upcoming World Toilet Day focussing on WASH initiative at four government schools in East Delhi.

The acronym WASH stands for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and is widely used to refer to interventions aimed at meeting people’s basic needs related to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

Clean water, proper sanitation and hygiene are the key solutions to public health issues. Via conducting interactive sessions with school children, SEEDS will lay special emphasis on the importance of drinking clean water and washing hands before eating and after using the toilet.

Mr. Manu Gupta, Executive Director, SEEDS said, “Based on insights, we have developed an interactive approach to raise awareness amongst the school children about proper sanitation and good hygiene practices. We have developed multiple interactive modules and also activities like poster making, games, storytelling and group exercises to keep the children involved.”

Mrs. Rajni Khanna, Principal, Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No.1, Gandhi Nagar said,” We are ensuring access to clean toilets along with safe and adequate clean drinking water facility for all children in school. We understand that if children are not taught about the importance of using these facilities properly, it may results in vulnerabilities thus challenging the basic premise of learning in safe and healthy environment. We are thankful to SEEDS for spreading awareness and knowledge about proper sanitation and good hygiene practices.”