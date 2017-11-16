Market Research Future will be publishing a Cooked Research Report on “Global Plastic Stabilizer” that contains the information from 2017 to 2023. Plastic stabilizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 4.49% during forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the prominent players in the Global Plastic Stabilizer Market that includes BASF SE (Germany), Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd (South Korea), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), INDOFIL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (India), Bruggemann Group (Germany), and Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), among others.

Market Highlights:

The Plastic Stabilizer Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,577.1 million by the end of 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the review period. The major factors favouring growth of the market are the surging demand of plastic in automotive industry to replace conventional material, huge consumption of plastics in day to day life, and rising demand of plastics in Asia Pacific. Application of phenolic antioxidant in packaging industry accounted for the largest market share. It has been projected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of the increasing demand of the product for packaging of food and other retail products. Consumer goods industry is the second major consumer of Plastic Stabilizer accounted for second largest share of the market in 2016.

However, the bottleneck operating in the Global Plastic Stabilizer Market is the stringent government regulations to phase out lead based stabilizers. Nevertheless, during the years to follow, the demand of the Plastic Stabilizer is likely to surge due to numerous untapped applications in steadily emerging end use industries such as packaging and automotive. This is likely to bring substantial opportunities for the market to grow in coming years.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4442

Segment Analysis:

Global Plastic Stabilizer Market has been segmented on the basis of type, materials, end use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into heat stabilizer, antioxidant, light stabilizer, and others. As of 2016, the heat stabilizer accounted for the largest share of the market, on account of the growing use of this type in manufacturing the material to be used in a number of complex industrial process and construction activities. Antioxidant is the second major type of plastic stabilizer, projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing demand from packaging industry, especially food packaging.

Based on Material, the market is categorized into packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, agriculture, and others. The thermoplastic material is the largest segment holding 77.70% share of the market, as of 2016. Ever increasing demand from the major end users such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, and consumer goods is the primary factor favouring growth of this segment.

Based on End Use Industry, the Global Plastic Stabilizer Market is segmented into packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, agriculture, and others. Among these end use industries, the packaging industry accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, owing to versatile characteristics properties offered by the product for manufacturing packaging films. In addition to this, consumer goods industry the second major consumer of the plastic stabilizer due to increasing use of plastic and its composites in construction activities.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plastic-stabilizer-market-4442

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Plastic Stabilizer Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per the MRFR analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%. Asia Pacific market is followed by North America, which is accounted for the second largest number of shares in the Global Plastic Stabilizer Market, as of 2016. North America is projected to be the second major market. Europe is a substantial region in the market, which accounts for 23% share of market as of 2016. Country wise, China is the leading market, in terms of value and volume, followed by the US.

Key Points from Table of Contents:

11. Company Profiles

11.1 SONGWON

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 BASF SE

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Clariant AG

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 PMC Group, Inc.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Akzonobel NV

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4442

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com