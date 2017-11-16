Pharmasynth is one of the best pharmaceutical companies in the country that produces quality medicines at affordable prices to serve the ailing humanity of the nation. This is one company with a mission that is interested not only in the success of their business but also to reach out everyone out there who need quality medicines at cheaper prices. The company has started its operations in the year 1984 with two strong manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar brining out medicines at par with the international standards and following fair business practices that has won the company both national and international recognition within no time. The company has state of the art manufacturing units with latest technology and experts who are successful in producing world class and contamination free products into the market. They follow stringent quality norms on all inputs that include raw materials, packaging materials and consumables. The company takes care in providing regular in-house training to keep their staff with the changing technology and advanced procedures in the manufacturing of quality medicines. The company constantly involves in the research and development of new molecules and formulations to produce zero defect and cost effective final products.

The company with their best production capabilities brings out products in the ethical range, patriotic range and hospital range in the form of tablets, capsules, ointments, liquid orals, creams, powders, ear drops, enema and many more in different dosage forms suitable for the requirement of the end users. The company also offer pharma contract manufacturer services as they have the best production capacity and capability in their two manufacturing units. This contract manufacturing helps out its clients to reduce their investments on infrastructure and focus on their core business operations like research and development and marketing of their products. Pharmasynth has many prestigious clients using their contract manufacturing services and who are very much satisfied with the quality and standards offering by the company in rendering these services. The company is also focused on developing individuals who are dedicated in not only serving the organisation but also the society to serve the ailing humanity of the nation.

It is their commitment towards social and patriotic activities beyond the business interests that has won them many accolades both on the national and international platforms rating the company as one of the best among the pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725