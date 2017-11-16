According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of epoxy resin in the global composites industry looks good with opportunities in the transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe & tank, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods. Epoxy resin in the global composites industry is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing use of epoxy resin in aerospace, electrical and electronic, wind energy, and pipe & tank. Epoxy provides superior properties over other thermoset such as polyester, vinyl ester, etc. in the areas of improved adhesion, chemical and heat resistance along with enhanced mechanical performance.

In this market, wind energy, pipe and tank, and electrical and electronics are the major end industries. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume and aerospace will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by introduction of new aircraft programs and increasing penetration of composites in commercial aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus 350.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume. North America is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of new generation epoxy resin systems that include faster cure cycles, easier demolding, and more process versatility and the use of hybrid epoxy in electrical and electronics applications. Hexion, Huntsman Corporations, Olin Corporation, and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation are among the major suppliers of epoxy resin for the global composites industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the epoxy resin in global composites industry by end use industry, by region, by country, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities for Epoxy in the Global Composites Industry 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for epoxy resin in the global composites industry by end use industry, region and by country as follows:

By end use industry (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace

• Pipe and Tank

• Construction

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Others

By region (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

By country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

• US

• Canada

• Germany

• UK

• France

• China

• Taiwan

• India

• Middle East

• Others

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in epoxy resin in the global composites industry by end use industry (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW), and by country ( US, Canada, Germany ,UK, France, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Middle East, and others)?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products in this area and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this market and what impact have these had on the industry?