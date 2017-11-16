North America Teleradiology Market size was around USD 910 million in 2017. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2022. It captures 40% of the global market. Teleradiology is the transference of radiological patient images from one place to another for official diagnosis or consultation with other radiologists. It involves the technology which deals in the transmission of radiography images from remote locations to a strong healthcare establishment in an urban area using software which makes use of the Internet.

Currently, Teleradiology North America market is majorly driven by the technological advancement in healthcare industry, growing digitalization which aids in enhancing the Teleradiology process, and low costs in contrast to other modalities. Secondary factors include the shortage of radiologist worldwide, advancements in digital technology in external patient diagnosis, and enhanced healthcare awareness. On the other hand, inadequate common standards is the primary barrier for this market.

North America Teleradiology Market segmentation by modality, by application and by technology solutions. By modality the market is segmented into X- Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound Systems, and Nuclear Imaging. In 2015, the x-ray category lead the Teleradiology market with a revenue of over USD 500 million. The rising number of x-ray procedures and its wide acceptability, and the advent of novel technologies, like cost-effective filmless x-ray systems, are few key factors responsible for its large share. By application the market is segmented into Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Radiology Information System (RIS). By technology solutions the market is segmented into Web-Based Teleradiology Solutions, Cloud-Based Teleradiology Solutions.

North America Teleradiology Market geographical segmentation by US and Canada. North America lead the market in 2015 with a share of over 40.0%. The establishment of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, the availability of high-speed internet facilities, technology-enabled healthcare platforms, and high public healthcare expenditure are the major factors responsible for its high revenue share.

The major North America Teleradiology Market leaders are 4ways Healthcare Limited, RamSoft, Inc., Virtual Radiologic (vRAD), Agfa-Gevaert N.V., ONARD, North America Diagnostics, Everlight Radiology, Sectra AB, and Health Watch Tele Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

