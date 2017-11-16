Movies have always inspired the people. In some of the movies, the themes are narrated so powerfully that they inspire people to achieve something extraordinary. The writers use a powerful combination of words and what we say on screen are power-packed performances. These movies also have some beautifully written dialogues that inspire people to push their limits and reach greater heights. We watch movies for entertainment, but have you ever wondered what if we go beyond, and extract something meaningful out of the movies we watch? This time, I have prepared a list of a few inspirational dialogues that will instantly motivate you. While you can enjoy these dialogues from the most celebrated movies of Hollywood, I request you, next time you watch a movie keep your ears open and try to decipher the underlying meanings that are said by the characters and use them for encouraging yourself and others.

1. Just because someone stumbles and loses their path, doesn’t mean they’re lost forever. – ” X-Men Days of Future Past”

Life is full of ups and downs, don’t let the downs discourage you, as winning is nothing but a combination of several failures. A single failure doesn’t mean that you will never succeed. Success is achieved after a lot of hardships and struggles. Easy success will never last for long.

2. Oh yes, the past can hurt. But you can either run from it or learn from it. – “The Lion King”

The Past has gone, so let it stay there. Don’t let the past haunt you. One can use their past to learn valuable lessons that they should avoid repeating. The struggles of past can be hurtful, but it’s Okay as your future is not bound by your past. How bad your past may be, remember the valuable lesson it has taught you.

3. Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it. – “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

It is good if you keep moving all through your life, but we should never run too fast that we lose track of the people who are important to us. Life is too fast, and we never know when our times will be over, so take some time out and enjoy the little things that life offers, for they are the most beautiful things.

4. Don’t let anyone ever make you feel like you don’t deserve what you want. –“10 Things I Hate About You”

This is your life; do not let any other person define it for you. This life belongs to you, and only you can find the true meaning of our life. Everybody is sent here with a purpose, and it is our duty to decode the inherent meaning for what the God has given us life.

5. If it’s worth it, fight for it. –“Braveheart.”

Be brave and fight for what you believe in. Have courage and put all your efforts to achieve what you want. Do not sit idle, but get up and give a tough fight to accomplish your dream. Life favors the brave, so be courageous and put in all your energy to achieve what you have confidence in.

6. What we do in life, echoes in eternity. –“Gladiator.”

Whatever you do have an impact for all eternity. Therefore, we must act carefully and do not take impulsive decisions as they may have lasting repercussions. You have given this one life and whatever you will do in this life will have travel with you wherever you go.

7. You cannot live your life to please others. The choice must be yours. –“White Queen, from Alice in Wonderland

In your life, you have to take many decisions, therefore decide sensibly. Do what is best for you, as you cannot live your entire life pleasing others. You are the person who will stay with you throughout the life, so make sure your decisions will be in your favor.

8. The main thing is: Pay attention, pay attention to everything, everything you see. Notice what no one else notices, and you’ll see what no one else knows. What you get is what you get, what you do with what you get, that’s more the point. –“City of Ember”

Keep your eyes and ears open to everything that is happening around you. Small things can teach you the biggest lessons of life. Do not ignore little things in life. Try and learn from each and everyone, no matter how insignificant they appear.

9. It is not our abilities that show what we truly are… it is our choices. –“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

You need not hide because you are scared to show your true personality to others. You are known by the choices you make, so be careful while taking decisions as they will state you’re a true character.

10. Don’t ever let somebody tell you-you can’t do something, not even me. Alright? You dream, you gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves; they wanna tell you-you can’t do it. If you want something, get it. Period. –“The Pursuit of Happyness”

Never give upon your dreams at any cost. Stay away from people who say you are not good enough to accomplish something praiseworthy. Pursue your dreams and make come true, because it is only your responsibility to stand your dreams.

