Victoria, BC – Well known local therapists Laura Brown and Will Bratt are excited to announce they have teamed up to create Heart And Oak Therapy in Victoria BC. Laura Brown and Will Bratt know the right therapist makes all the difference in revealing the way to a more fulfilling life. As skilled down to earth and light hearted therapists they help you avoid feeling shame and anxiety in accepting the help you need. In this way they compliment one another to offer you therapy to help you get the most of your life. There might be times in anyone’s life when they feel stuck or become aware that something is not right but unable to identify the reason. At Heart and Oak Therapy Laura Brown and Will Bratt are there to help you uncover the reason and the right therapist for each person.

Laura Brown helps you to create more satisfying, meaningful relationships, she is a good fit for those looking to connect more deeply with their partners. Individuals who need to feel more secure in their relationships with their own body and change how they relate to food will benefit from Laura’s therapy.

Will Bratt has the ability to help a person feel more secure and at ease in their lives. He is passionate about helping people feel less anxious and more at ease, to feel less stuck and more satisfied with life. In addition he helps individuals to address experience of violence or abuse and gain support.

If you’re unsure about how to find a therapist Heart and Oak Is a good place to begin with two experienced, compassionate therapists to help you overcome your biggest challenges in a safe, calm, accepting space.Therapy can help you see you have the ability to heal, change and grow, when you feel stuck therapy can help you see the possibility for change and recognize there is hope.

At Heart and Oak Therapy Laura Brown and Will Bratt each bring their own expertise to help you move towards living a fuller more satisfying life, the life you see for yourself. Take that first step today and contact Heart and Oak Therapy in Victoria, BC.