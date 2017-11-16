JD Institute of Fashion Technology which focuses on creating the designers of tomorrow was the institutional partner of India Fashion Week London in which the student designers of JD Institute promoted Indian Fashion at the Europe’s Largest Asian Fashion event held at Olympia London.

The collection was an amalgamation which speaks of the rich culture of Mughals, Rajputs, and Deccanis. The student designers took Indian Fashion internationally and presented their talent and imagination, thus, bridging the gap between the two counties through fashion.

To carry the legacy of the founder of the institute, Mr. RC Dalal, India Fashion week London launched THE RC DALAL MEMORIAL AWARD, which will be given to the most inspiring designer at the fashion week every year.

This year it was given to Ms. Nidhi Singhal, a designer who has made a difference and inspired the British Community with her eco-friendly attires.

The fashion week in London successfully delivered a suite of events which have strong roots within the British Asian Community. It was a huge platform for student designers to establish a foothold in the luxury premium market. They were a part of the NEWGEN designers program which was aimed to support upcoming designers by giving them a dedicated spotlight.

Mr. Neelesh Dalal, Managing Trustee of the institute felicitated Mr. Manny Singh, CEO India Fashion Week London, for his extensive contribution towards promoting Indian Designers in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Harsh Dalal, Director Operations of JD Institute of Fashion Technology said,” Through platforms like India Fashion Week London, we are focused on providing students with the very best in global experience, holistic development and use of technology in learning. India can now boast of dozens of leading fashion designers, who can excel and become leaders in the fashion industry.”

Ms. Rupal Dalal, Executive Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology said,” The ethos of JD Institute of Fashion Technology has been the development of the Indian Design Industry globally and to give a global exposure to our students. With regards to this, we hold exhibitions and fashion shows, our annual event The Fashion Awards sets a new benchmark every year in talent and creativity. Indian designers are unmatched in their concepts, styles, designs and intricate workmanship.”

Manny Singh, CEO India Fashion Week London said,” India Fashion Week London is always considered as a forefront platform for Indian Designers. We are pleased to have JD Institute of Fashion Technology our premium partner to promote Indian fashion globally. Also, I am grateful to them for the thought of giving an International platform to Indian student designers.”

The Institute sets a new benchmark in innovative teaching methodologies for its students and giving them the best learning experience. The institute was established by late Mr. RC Dalal with an intention to enhance the student’s worthiness and imbibe the nobler values of life in their receptive minds. It is now headed by Ms. Rupal Dalal who has always had a progressive outlook and has cultivated a symbiotic relationship with the National and International design fraternity.