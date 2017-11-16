Future Market Insights (FMI), in its recent report titled, “Construction Chemical Market: India Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2014 – 2020”, projects that the India construction chemical market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% during 2014 to 2020. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,890 million by 2020.

Construction chemicals are added to construction materials in order to improve their workability, performance, functionality, chemical resistance and durability. Utilisation of construction chemicals has witnessed significant growth over the past decade due to increasing infrastructure development activities in developing economies.

The report analyses the India construction chemicals market in terms of market value (US$ Mn), segment, end user, and regions, providing information regarding market dynamics, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations and forecast.

Government regulations based on the concept of ‘Green Revolution’, increase in foreign investment activities, urbanisation, and growing preference for utilisation of ready-mix concrete (RMC) are some of the prominent factors that are driving the growth of the construction chemicals market in India. A few challenges faced by this market are low availability of skilled manpower, volatility in raw material prices, and lack of interest for implementation of quality standards by infrastructure developers.

Some major trends in India construction chemical market are increase in investment in R&D, entry of new players, adoption of sustainable products and technological advancements. Asian region is turning out to be focus point for most of the major construction chemicals companies for investment in R&D. Rising construction of new buildings and renovation activities across India is expected to boost the overall demand for construction chemicals in the near future.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-in-87

India construction chemicals market on the basis of types is segmented as admixtures, flooring chemicals, water proofing compounds, adhesives & sealants, repair and rehabilitation & others. Adhesives & sealants and admixtures segment is expected to collectively account for 61.2% share of the India construction chemicals market by 2020. It is anticipated that there will be a decline in the growth of the repair, rehabilitation & others segment from 12.7% in 2014 to 11.9% in 2020, indicating a lack of inspection and maintenance in the construction industry in India.

On the basis of end use sectors, India construction chemical market is segmented as infrastructure sector and residential & commercial sector. Infrastructure sector is likely to grow at a CAGR of 18.3%. The residential and commercial segment has a share of 34% in overall Indian construction chemical market with a steady Y-o-Y growth of 16% in 2020.

From regional perspective, India construction chemical market is segmented into northern region, eastern region, western region and southern region. Currently, northern region is expected to experience highest CAGR of 17.8% as compared to other regions. Southern region is likely to create an opportunity which is three times the value in 2013. The southern region comprises the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. This region realises the potential of IT services and hence are able to attract significant investment from these service and manufacturing companies. Chemical and engineering industries are the main drivers of growth in western region particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Key market participants covered in the report include BASF India, Pidilite, Sika India Pvt. Ltd., Forsoc Chemicals (India) Ltd., Chembond Chemicals and CICO Technologies

Buy India Construction Chemical Market Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/87