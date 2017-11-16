‘Aviation’ line takes off:

Back in 1918, the pilots of the first US airmail service (ran between Washington and New York) used to wear Hamilton watches. By 1930, Hamilton was keeping time for all commercial US airlines. The vintage aeronautical spirit thrives into the Hamilton Khaki Avaition QNE Auto H76655723 Men’s Watch. The brand’s cooperation with the leading air squadrons, aerobatic pilots and prestigious transport and rescue helicopter companies like the Swiss Air Zermatt took their aviation watches to new heights. Hamilton’s pioneering role taken in aviation inspired the Hamilton Khaki Avaition QNE Auto H76655723 Men’s Watch.

‘Aviation’ flies high:

The Khaki Pilot gave its wearers the feel of early American flying era. Their classic aviator designs featured a large and easy-to-read dials with Superluminova lumes to see time at night. The Khaki Pilot turned into an essential piece of form and function for the first pilots and it’s from this period the Aviation QNE takes its inspirations. Its functionality and style invades new horizons while equipping for tough combat environments. The pressure-altitude measurement scale on the chapter ring is a practical and dynamic functionality.

The QNE:

The Hamilton Khaki Avaition QNE Auto H76655723 Men’s Watch has both a unique design and personality, which results from American spirit combining with Swiss expertise. For Hamilton, the sky is the limit and the dedication put into developing the Hamilton Khaki Avaition QNE Auto H76655723 Men’s Watch is outstanding! It breaks quite a few barriers in the Khaki Aviation collection and establishes itself as an eye-catching high-flier with its design and functions geared towards a pilot’s needs.

The Hamilton Khaki Avaition QNE Auto H76655723 Men’s Watch breathes in the 1920-s. The spirit of the aviation pioneers manifests through this QNE watch. The Hamilton Khaki Field Watch is distinctly masculine; its sporty built matching its style and functions.

What goes in?

i. Surgical-grade stainless steel, sapphire crystal and decently high-quality leather. All are tough enough to face and stand impacts and tearing forces. The leather band will need time to time maintenance and will grow better with age. To use in water, change the leather strap.

ii. A Self-winding movement with Incabloc shock protection, stone lever escapement, a yoke winding system and an ETACHRON regulation system. The automatic caliber 2895-2 movement is visible through sapphire crystal exhibition case back.

Quick facts:

• Champagne/Antique Ivory dial.

• Pressure-altitude measurement scale (mmHg/hPa pressure scale)

• Split-window exhibition case back featuring a Zulu aviation alphabet reference list.

• Healthy, 22mm lug size.a

• 100meters water resistant.

• Signed, non-screw-down crown.

• 27 jewels movement.

• An outstanding accuracy.

The Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Men’s Watch from the Khaki Aviation line is geared towards the skyward bound. The classic aviator styling with features and functions built specifically to meet the needs of the pilots.

