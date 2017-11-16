Three heavy earthquakes with many victims shook the Mexican region of Puebla in September. During the earthquakes many buildings are damaged or destroyed, including schools, homes and factories. Huf Group has also a production facility in Puebla and supports the people and employees of the affected area.

As part of the inauguration of a new production facility at Huf Mexico, a donation ceremony was held for the benefit of the earthquake victims in Mexico. Ulrich Hülsbeck, President and CEO of the Huf Group, presented a donation check in the amount of 50,000 euros to Claudia Nuoez, Academic Vice President of Anáhuac University. The donation will support a social project of the University, which takes care of the reconstruction of residential buildings in Puebla. The project helps about 150 families in different parts of the country in rebuilding their homes.

The donation Huf Group underlines its basic values and assumes social responsibility for people and employees. The company is actively involved in promoting and supporting the regions and communities at the locations of the company.

Around 100 new houses will be build by June 2018, thanks to the cooperation of Anáhuac University and the Huf Group. The social program “ASUA Construye” makes this possible and advocates the construction of houses build by ecological materials. The social project mainly involves students from the university.

About the Huf Group

Founded in 1908 in Velbert, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst first supplied car keys in 1920 to Mercedes-Benz (now Daimler AG). Today Huf employs around 7200 employees at locations in 14 countries around the world. Over 400 developers and design engineers work in its offices in Germany, the USA, Korea, Romania, India and China. The company counts all renowned car manufacturers among its customers. As a developer and producer of mechanical and electronic locking systems, driver authentication systems, passive entry systems, vehicle access systems, door handle systems and systems for boot lids and rear doors, tyre pressure monitoring systems and telematics systems, Huf has made a name for itself across the world amongst car manufacturers and in the tyre industry.

Huf Mexico was founded in 2008 and is located in San Francisco Ocotlan, Coronango, Puebla. With a workforce of 550 employees, Huf Mexico develops and manufactures complete solutions for Car Access Security and Immobilization (CASIM).