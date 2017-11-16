An insightful and comprehensive report titled “Global Market Study on Mobile Value Added Service: North America to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue During the Forecast Period (2017 – 2022)” has recently been issued and added into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine. The report is very useful for the readers who wish to explore the mobile value added service market in great detail and understand its market dynamics as it analyzes and forecasts the market from 2017 to 2022 by sharing key insights for new entrants and existing players.

Free Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3805

The study report begins with an executive summary that shares key information of the report such as revenue, historical CAGR from 2012 to 2016 as well as forecasted CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The next section for market overview covers introduction to the basics of market for mobile value added service such as market taxonomy, market definition, market size in USD, market forecast from 2012 to 2022, year-on-year growth, market dynamics, value chain, key contracts, regional trends, list of software providers to mention a few.

As per the report, the market for mobile value added service is growing fast as the usage and penetration of smartphone increases. Nowadays, the smartphones are not limited to making calls, in fact, it has the whole world in it right from accessing apps to social media interaction. According to the study report, the global mobile value added service market has been forecasted to generate a value of nearly US$ 698,900 Mn by the end of 2022 along with a robust CAGR during the assessment period from 2017 to 2022.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/mobile-value-added-services-market

The research report has segmented the market for mobile value added service into four different segments for detailed analysis and understanding. The analysis is shared by platform, end user, application and region. The segment platform is further sub-segmented into unstructured supplementary service data, wireless application protocol, interactive voice & video response and short message service. The segment for end-user is divided into network provider, enterprise and consumer. The segment for application is sub-segmented into mobile texting, entertainment services, location based services and mobile browsing and other applications. The report has divided the market for mobile value added service into some of the key regions that are Middle East & Africa, Asia pacific Excluding Japan, Europe, Japan, Latin America and North America.

According to the report, the segment for short message service is estimated to reach a value of US$ 159,300 Mn approximately by the end of 2022. It further shares its analysis stating that the North America region dominates the mobile value added service market and expected to continue to perform the same way during the forecast period.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3805

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/