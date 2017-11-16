Recently a study report titled “Global Market Study on Polyol Ester: APAC Regional Market to Lead in Terms of Value Share During 2017 – 2027” has been released and added into the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) that focuses completely on the global market of polyol ester, providing analysis and forecast from 2017 to 2027. By sharing trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the global market of polyol ester, the research report enables new entrants and existing market players to make key strategies and plan for the strong position in the competitive environment.

The report shares useful insights through an extensive research conducted in the global market of polyol ester. For in-depth study, the report has segmented the global market for polyol ester into four segments and shares its analysis by product, application, end user and region. The product segment is sub-segmented into NPG, TMP, PE and DiPE. The segment for application is further broken down into drilling fluids, dielectric fluids, textile lubricants, seal swellants, instrument oil, vacuum pump, air compressor material, breathing air compressor material, quenchants, heat transfer fluids, fluid and lubricants, environmentally acceptable hydraulic, food contact material, carrier fluids, fire resistant hydraulic fluids, gear Oils and automotive crankcase material. The end-user segment has been divided into construction, utilities, mining, textiles, aerospace, marine, automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery, chemical food & beverage.

Geographically, the global polyol ester market has been divided into key regions which are Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The report shares some of the trends in the global market for polyol ester in Asia Pacific region. It says that the merchants and manufacturers dealing with friction modifier additive in India and China are creating robust product lines that are compatible with different base oils in order to achieve environmental sustainability, longevity and equipment efficiency. It further analyzes that the growth in demand for energy efficiency is driving adoption of lubricant additives that works on reducing friction in thin film boundary and mixed lubrication conditions.

The report has been prepared with primary and secondary research methodologies including sources such as company annual reports and publications, drug administration, marine stewardship council, global organization of EPA and DHA, morning star and Bloomberg. Also top down approach and bottom up approach have been used while preparing this study to evaluate market related numbers and validate the estimations.

