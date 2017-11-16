The advantages of managed file transfer (MFT) over FTP are influencing end-users to choose MFT in end-use applications. Growing preference towards online banking and recent spate of cyberattacks is also boosting the adoption of managed file transfer. These insights are according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is titled, “Global Market Study on Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service: Driven by Advanced Features over FTP (Traditional File Transfer Protocol)”. The report offers comprehensive insights and analysis on the key factors that are fuelling the growth of the managed file transfer software and services market.

Free Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1576

The global MFT software and services market is likely to surpass US$ 2 bn in revenues by the end of 2025. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Among the different type of managed file transfer services software available in the market include extreme, people-centric, and system-centric. Among these, system-centric file transfer remains one of the leading segments, and it is likely to account for over 70% revenue share of the market.

The managed file transfer is segmented into maintenance, consulting, and implementation & integration; among these, adoption of maintenance sub-segment is likely to remain significant during the forecast period.

The key verticals of managed file transfer market include BFSI, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, and others. Currently, adoption of managed file transfer software and services is formidable in the BFSI segment. During the forecast period, the managed file transfer software and services market in the BFSI segment is likely to grow at a significant growth rate.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/managed-file-transfer-service-market

North America, led by the US, remains one of the leading markets for managed file transfer globally. The North America managed file transfer market is likely to grow at a significant pace, and account for nearly 50% revenue share of the market. Western Europe and APEJ are the other two key markets for MFT software and services market.

The report offers detailed segment-wise analysis and insights on the key players operating in the global managed file transfer software and services market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Wipro Limited, GlobalSCAPE Inc., Software AG, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SWIFT, The Axway Inc., Micro Focus (Attachmate), CA Technologies Inc., and Signiant Inc. The key strategies and plans, and the respective standing of these companies in the global market has been discussed in detail in the report.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1576

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/