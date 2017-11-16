Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global fruit vinegar market which is estimated to grow at a CAGR OF 7.2% after 2023.

Market Overview

Vinegar is a liquid consisting of about 5–20% acetic acid, water, other trace chemicals. Vinegar also comes in a variety of flavors but fruit vinegar is one of the important types. Fruit vinegars are made from various fruits which attributes to its availability in various flavors such as apple, blackcurrant, raspberry, quince, and tomato. The demand of the fruit vinegar is increasing widely due to its various nutritional benefits.

Market Forecast

The global fruit vinegar market is witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. With the changing lifestyle and evolving dietary pattern, consumers are interested in healthy food & beverages. Fruit vinegar is a nutritional powerhouse of health and beauty benefits. Fruit vinegar enhances the immunity and eliminate fatigue effectively. Apart from that, fruit vinegar offers vitamins and amino acids which in turn encourages the food manufacturers to use fruit vinegar. Fruit vinegar also finds application in the cosmetic & personal care sector because vitamin D is present in the fruit vinegar that prevents the cell aging and strengthens the immunity of the body. Fruit vinegar offers anti-glycemic properties to diminish blood sugar level. Its acetic acid minimizes blood sugar by averting the complete digestion of complex carbohydrates. Due to the increasing usage of fruits vinegar, manufacturers are coming up with the various new flavor of fruit vinegar in order to attract new customer that in turn intensifies the sales of fruit vinegar during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Fruit vinegars manufacturers find a massive opportunity to come in a collaboration with the various organized food service companies in order to enhance their presence in the market.

Downstream analysis-

Berries is estimated to be an attractive ingredient of the fruit vinegar among all the fruit vinegar manufacturers accounting for more than 30% of market proportion in the fruit vinegar market. However, citrus fruits is estimated to witness the maximum growth as compare to the other segments during the review period of 2017-2023. Among the application, food segment is holding maximum market proportion in the year of 2017. But, beverages segment is estimated to account for the highest market proportion by the end of forecast period. Among the store based distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets is anticipated to hold more than 40% of market proportion in the global fruit vinegar market. Non-store based distribution channel is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in the Fruit vinegar market are

• Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. (U.S.)

• Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Inc. (U.S.)

• Vitacost, Inc. (U.S.)

• Australian Vinegar, Inc. (Australia)

• Mizkan Group (Japan)

• Acetificio Marcello De Nigris (U.K.)

• Acetum Srl (Italy)

Global Fruit vinegar market is highly concentrated in Asia Pacific. Latin America has massive potential for Fruit vinegar, as there is an increasing awareness regarding healthy food habits along with new product developments by the key players in the Fruit vinegar market.

Regional Analysis

The global Fruit vinegar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing busy life schedules of the consumer coupled with the increasing demand of convenience food. Among the European countries, Germany is estimated to account for the maximum market proportion during the forecast period of 2017-2023.