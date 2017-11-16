A research study titled, “Gelatin Market by source, function and application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the Gelatin Market is projected to be around $901.63 million by 2025.

The global Gelatin market was worth USD 372.51 million in the year of 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 901.63 million by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.32% during the forecast period. Gelatin is a bland, colorless, translucent food that is retrieved from collagen that is collected from various body parts of animals like domestic cattle’s, fish, pig skin etc. It is extensively utilized in vitamin capsules, cosmetic manufacturing, food and photography as a gelling agent. Gelatin is an irreversibly hydrolyzed type of collagen, wherein the hydrolysis brings about the lessening of protein fibrils into tinier peptides, which will have wide sub-atomic weight ranges related with physical and chemical techniques for denaturation, in view of the procedure of hydrolysis. It is commonly present in yoghurts, gummy candy, dips, marshmallows, ice creams and gelatin desserts. Gelatin that is utilized for recipe is available in the form of granules, powder and sheets. The ones that instant can be added to the food and others need to be soaked in water before using it.

The increasing utilization of gelatin in food & beverages and pharmaceutical application on account of its excellent stabilizing characteristics and binding features it is expected to have significant impact on the growth of this market. Developing necessity for convenient food products in emerging nations like India, China and Middle East is expected to support the usage of gelatin as a reasonable fixing in confectionaries. The developing pharmaceutical industry in the United States and Canada by virtue of developing consumption for the incorporation of cutting edge innovation is foreseen to have an extensive effect on the growth of this market. Gelatin is useful in the production of a wide range of pharmaceuticals like blood volume substitutes, homeostatic sponges and wound dressings. However, polysaccharides are being widely used as a prime component in food and beverages as well as healthcare applications order to render excellent hydrolyzing enzymatic properties. Hence, the presence of polysaccharides in the market may hinder the growth of the gelatin market.

On the basis of source the global gelatin market is segmented into Bones, Bovine Hide and Pig skin. O the basis of function the market is segmented into thickener, stabilizer and gelling agent. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Photography and Nutraceuticals. The leading manufacturers in this market are Capsugel, GELITA, Catalen, Rousselot, PB Gelatin and Sterling. Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the world.

Competitive insights

The major participants in the industry are GELITA, Rousselot, Weishardt, Nitta-Gelatin, PB Gelatins, Catalen, GELNEX, Sterling, Junca Gelatines, and Capsugel.

The global gelatin market is segmented as follows-

By Source

• Bovine Hides

• Pig Skin

• Bones

• Other Sources

By Function

• Gelling Agent

• Stabilizer

• Thickener

• Other Functions

By Application

• Food

o Meat & Poultry Product

o Confectionery

o Beverage

o Desserts

o Dairy

o Other Food

• Pharmaceutical

• Other Applications

