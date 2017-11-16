The uncompromising need to update security solutions on a regular basis continues to drive the demand for end-point security. Rising awareness regarding ransom-ware attacks also fuels the need to instate effective end-point security in a business. Persistence Market Research’s latest report on the global end-point security market reveals that the market will reach an estimated value of US$ 27,830.3 Mn by the end of 2025.

The report, titled “End-Point Security Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017-2025,” projects that the global end-point security market will bring in a little over US$ 11,900 Mn in revenues by the end of 2017. During the forecast period, i.e. between 2017 and 2025, the global market for end-point security is expected to expand robustly at a CAGR of 11.2%. Increasing adoption of cloud technologies and growing demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business models are documented in the report as key drivers for the growth of global end-point security market.

End-Point Security – Regional Market Trends

In North America, government initiatives directed to combat security threats are promoting the use of end-point security solutions. Rising incidence of cyber security breaches across the US and Canada has compelled their governments to protect business organizations that put thousands of end-point devices such as tablets, smartphones into professional use.

Rapid business expansion in the Asia-Pacific region has spiked the use of end-point devices in organizations. Heavy usage of such devices and active adoption of IoT applications has increased complexity of enterprise networks in this region, making end-point security essential.

European countries such as the UK are progressively adopting end-point security solutions to eliminate spills of critical information. Europe continues to be a lucrative region for end-point security businesses as governments as well as private organizations in this region are regularly updating & upgrading their IT infrastructure.

Towards the end of 2025, North America is projected to dominate the global end-point security market, revenues from which are expected to surpass US$ 12,300 Mn. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to remain attractive regions for growth of global end-point security market. Europe’s end-point security market is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 3,151.3 Mn, while sales of end-point security solutions in Asia-Pacific countries will reflect highest revenue growth at 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

A majority of end-point security solutions deployed across the globe are projected to be on-premise, revenues from which are expected to hit US$ 17,300 Mn by 2025-end. SaaS deployment of end-point security is also expected to gain traction registering a value CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period. While small & medium enterprises from around the world will contribute with just over 30% of global revenues, large businesses will be observed as the principal end-user of end-point security solutions in the global market.

The report also projects that telecommunication, healthcare and banking will remain highly-attractive industrial verticals for end-point security solution during the forecast period. The report further profiles leading developers of end-point security solutions, which include Symantec, Sophos, Trend Micro,Intel, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation,Checkpoint Software, Cisco System Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Palo Alto Network, AVAST Software, Ivanti, RSA, Longview Solutions, Fortinet, Promisec, G2 Crowd Inc., Klogix Security, Lookout Inc., Doyen infosolutions Pvt Ltd.

