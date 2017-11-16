A research study titled, “Emulsion Polymers Market by Product, Application, Source Type, and Modality – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the Emulsion Polymers Market is projected to be around $56.28 billion by 2025.

The global Emulsion Polymers market was worth USD 33.57 billion in the year of 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 56.28 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91% during the forecast period. An emulsion is a combination of two or more than two liquids that are commonly unmixable. Emulsion polymer is a kind of polymer that is derived from the emulsion of monomer, surfactants and water. The most generic kind of polymers is oil-in-water emulsion. Emulsion polymers have more molecular weight that leads to rapid polymerization. Emulsion polymers are referred to as green products that result in eco-friendly procedures of paintings and coatings. Various types of emulsion polymers are styrene- butadiene latex, acrylics and Vinyl acetate polymers that are extensively used in a wide range of applications like adhesives and sealants, paint, coatings and paper and paperboard. Due to its low content of violate organic compounds (VOCs) emulsion polymers are swiftly replacing conventional dispersions that are solvent-based. They are also used in non-woven fabrics and carpets.

Increasing utilization of the emulsion polymer in applications like paints, coatings and adhesives is one of the major factors that boost the growth of this market. The ability of emulsion polymers to dry quickly and provide water resistance increases its demand as superabsorbent polymers and in personal care products. Increasing number of construction projects in emerging economies is one of the factors that fuel the growth of this market. In addition, utilization of enhanced adhesives and coatings in the automotive industry is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of this market. Additionally, rising concerns associated with the environment have forced the authorities that include Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enforce strict regulations to focus on increasing the usage of products that are bio-based and decrease the injurious effects on the environment. Rising awareness among consumers in regard with green building is said to boost the growth of this market.

On the basis of type the emulsion polymer market is segmented into Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane Dispersions, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Acrylic. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Adhesive & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard, and Paints & Coatings. On the basis of end use industry the market is segmented into Building & Construction, Chemicals, Automotive, and Textile & Coatings. The leading companies in this market are Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials, DOW Chemical Company, Trinseo, DIC Corporation, Arkema and OMNOVA Solutions. Geographically, the market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the world.

Competitive Insights

The global market of emulsion polymers contains a large number of mid-sized companies as well as multinationals in the market. The major companies are DOW Chemical Company, BASF Construction Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions, Arkema, Lubrizol, Wacker Chemie AG, Trinseo, Nuplex Industries, Momentive Performance Materials and DIC Corporation. With the aim of promoting the demand in the Asia Pacific, manufacturers are anticipated to invest in expanding the facilities along with the portfolio of the product. With the aim of attracting more consumers, manufacturers have implanted the low-cost method.

The global emulsion polymers market is segmented as follows-

By Product Type

• Polyurethane Dispersions

• Acrylic

• Vinyl Acetate Polymers

• Styrene Butadiene Latex

• Other Product Type

By Application

• Paper & Paperboard

• Adhesive & Sealants

• Paints & Coatings

• Other Applications

By End User

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Textile & Coatings

• Chemicals

• Other End User

