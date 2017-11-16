Elision Technolab, which is more commonly known as Elisiontec, is an Indian IT company which has been offering innovative solutions and client centric services for more than ten years. A representative of the company has recently launched a solution, namely, “CallTrack Solution”. The CallTrack Solution is used to track calling activities of agents who are working remotely or from the field. This solution can work on both, VoIP and PRI lines. Moreover, this solution can be used without internet connection from any kind of phone, i.e., Smartphone, traditional mobile phone and even from a landline, if needed.

According to the shared details, this solution is specifically designed and developed to track the communication activities of the sales agents and business development teams which work from the remote locations or field. The solution doesn’t require any kind of login or web app access, which makes it convenient to use by any sales agent, in any kind of environment.

The spokesperson of Elisiontec shared how to use this solution, “The solution can be accessed via any mobile phone. The agent needs to dial a number which will be given to them; the agent will be prompted with an IVR and he needs to authenticate himself using his predefined PIN if he is using unregistered mobile number; if he is using a registered number he won’t need to pass through authentication step. Once the agent is identified by the system, he can make a call to any customer or prospect. This is very easy and takes a fraction of a minute to start. Each call will be logged in the system which can be reviewed any time.”

According to the shared details, the stated CallTrack Solution will have following features:

• Call recording for each call.

• Call playback.

• Call recording and call record search facility: A call recording can be searched with a specific “Keyword”; also, the call recording or a call record can be searched by the number of a sales rep or a customer/prospect.

• Analytical record of each call made by the agents.

• Graphical MIS Dashboard

“This solution is extremely useful for call quality management. The company can view and analyze how the sales agents are performing and responding to different customers. This helps in offering the best training programs for sales representatives and business development executives, as and when needed. Furthermore, it can help in finding the weak and strong points of different sales agents which can be used in the company’s favor. The best benefit of the CallTrack Solution is it helps in keeping records and sales activities streamlined and streamlined reporting and recording is very much important in any business because it shapes the current and future processes for improved productivity and business growth. This solution is even more important because it tracks sales activities which is the most important part of any business.”, shared representative of the company.

He further invited to visit http://www.elisiontec.com/elisions-calltrack-solution-track-performance-of-your-team-in-field/ to learn more about the solution and its benefits.