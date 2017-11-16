Desert Event to Feature Rolling Art on Wheels

Palm Springs, CA, October 27, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – Automotive company DiMora Motorcar will be showing one of their aesthetically pleasing, limited-edition DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Convertibles at the 10th Annual Palm Springs Air Museum Car Show, located at 745 North Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, California, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Saturday, October 28, 2017.

The distinctive 430-horsepower rolling art on wheels is the result of a unique joint collaboration between automotive designer Sir Alfred J. DiMora and equally influential Totemic Energy Artist Master Lee Sun-Don of Taiwan.

“I love cars and I love art, so I set out to collaborate with world renowned artists to create the first true limited-edition production rolling art. Each artist that I am working with is hand-picked by me,” said DiMora.

Upon purchase of each DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Convertible, the buyer also receives the original one-of-a-kind painting by Zen Master Lee. Each large-scale painting in the Great Treasure Gate series pays artistic homage to the rare door knockers created during the Qing and Ming Dynasty by incorporating an actual doorknocker from that era into the painting. From that, the skilled artisans at DiMora Motorcar invest no less than 750 man-hours to reproduce the artwork onto the hood and side panels of the car, right down to hand laying 24-karat gold leaf as a final step.

DiMora has been in the automotive business for over 40 years, having owned Clenet Coachworks. The Clenet was named the “American Rolls-Royce” by Fortune magazine, so there’s no doubt that his equally stunning DiMora Vicci 6.2 is commanding the same level of respect.

“We have been very selective with every aspect of building the DiMora Vicci 6.2, so when it came time to choose the first artist series collaboration, not just any artist would do,” shared DiMora.

Master Lee Sun-Don’s popularity worldwide continues to make him a highly sought-after artist. His artwork is currently showing in galleries around the world, including Beverly Hills, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Taipei.

In an industry where quality and performance matter, the sporty and artistically stimulating DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Series spares no expense with its distinctive hand-built craftsmanship and DiMora Motorcar’s lightweight carbon DFD technology. The limited-edition DiMora Vicci 6.2 combines 1930’s Art Deco style with 21st Century technology. Each 1.2 million dollar limited-edition production rolling art has show-stopping features that showcase the DiMora brand’s originality, where creativity sees no limits and offers up a driving experience that is unmatched.

“We are thrilled to show one of our limited edition automobiles locally,” said DiMora. “The air museum is one of my favorite places to bring out-of-town guests who come to visit, so displaying our DiMora Vicci 6.2 at the 10th annual car show seemed fitting.”

The 2,820-pound car has: gold and gold leaf strategically placed throughout the automobile; an aluminum radiator; a 6.2 liter aluminum engine; a Bosch Hydro-Boost Power Booster; state-of-the-art electronics; wire wheels; racing suspension; an aluminum drive shaft; Italian leather; and English Wilton Wool carpet to add to the luxury ambiance. Accompanying the 430-hp engine is an aluminum 4-speed or 6-speed along with a posi rear end. The DiMora Vicci 6.2 also comes in a 556-hp supercharged engine option.

A representative from the Palm Springs Air Museum said, “We are pleased to welcome the $1.2 million DiMora Neoclassic Vicci 6.2 automobile to our 10th Annual Classic Car Show on October 28th, 2017.”

Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day of the event. Children 12 and under wearing a Halloween costume, sans mask, receive free admission to the event, with a paying adult. For more information about ticket prices, please visit https://palmspringsairmuseum.org/admission/.

About DiMora Motorcar

Based in Palm Springs, California, DiMora Motorcar excels in providing distinctive, limited-edition transportation solutions. The DiMora Neoclassics series of luxury automobiles includes the Vicci 6.2, now in production. Sir Alfred J. DiMora co-founded the Sceptre Motorcar Company, whose Sceptre 6.6S received Best-of-Show honors at the Los Angeles Auto Expo 78. DiMora also founded the new Clenet Coachworks, Inc. in the 1980’s to continue designing and building the Clenet series of automobiles. When President Reagan declared 1986 the Centennial Year of the Gasoline-Powered Automobile, DiMora’s Clenet was selected as the Official Centennial Car, resulting in honors for DiMora and the Clenet at the Automobile Hall of Fame in Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.dimoramotorcar.com.

About the Palm Springs Air Museum

Ranked as the #1 air museum in California by CNN Travel, the Palm Springs Air Museum is sure to delight aviation enthusiasts of all ages. Fifty-nine flyable and static planes are on display inside four temperature controlled hangars totaling 86,000 square feet, with more outside on the tarmac. Many of the museum’s docents actually flew the planes and are always happy to recant stories of their experiences. For more information, please visit palmspringsairmuseum.org/.

Press Contact:

Marie Duffy

FRMedia

Palm Springs, CA 92264 USA

(760) 832-9070

https://www.dimoramotorcar.com/