A research study titled, “Biosurfactants Market by Product, Application, Source Type, and Modality – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the Biosurfactants Market is projected to be around $ 3.21 billion by 2025.

The biosurfactants market was worth USD 1.81 billion in the year 2016 and is predicted to reach approximately USD 3.21 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57% during the forecast period. Surfactants are amphiphilic compounds which mean they consist of both groups, hydrophilic which are the heads as well as hydrophobic which are tails. Hence, surfactants contain both water-soluble and water-insoluble components. Biosurfactants are a group of surfactants that are derived from plants. However, they are not completely derived from plants. Biosurfactants are composed by making use of oleochemical raw materials like oils that are taken from plants such as palm oil and coconut oil glucose and sorbitol or from tallow which is animal fat and plant carbohydrates like sucrose. It may be utilized as wetting agents, detergents, emulsifiers and dispersants.

The global biosurfactants market has encountered substantial growth in the recent years and is expected to witness significant growth in industries like cosmetic due to its excellent benefits as a wetting and foaming agent and stabilizer. It is extensively beneficial as a household detergent which is one of the major factors that influences the growth of the biosurfactants market. Emerging concerns associated with environment such as less degradability that is caused due to using synthetic surfactants is expected to spur the demand of biosurfactants as they have high degradability and low toxicity. Additionally, increasing application of bio-based products is said to fuel the growth of this market.

On the basis of type the biosurfactant market is segmented into Lipopeptides, Rhamnose Lipids, Sophorolipids, Glycolipids, Phospholipids and Polysaccharide. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Household Detergents, Agrochemicals, Healthcare, Textile, Personal Care, Cosmetics and Food Industry. The top players in the market are Urumqi Unite Bio-Technology Co. Ltd, BASF Cognis, Mg Intobio Co., Ltd and Ecover. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world.

Competitive Insights

The global biosurfactant market consists of various major players. The top players are Ecover and BASF Cognis. Other prominent players in the market are Urumqi Unite Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Saraya Co. Ltd. and Mg Intobio Co., Ltd. The largest manufacturer in the year 2013 was BASF Cogins accounting a share of 20 percent.

