A research study titled, “Bio-based PET Market by Product, Application, Source Type, and Modality – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the Bio-based PET Market is projected to be around $7.54 billion by 2025.

In 2016 the global bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market size was approximated at nearly 2.09 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately 7.54 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.32% during forecast period. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is known to be the most generic thermoplastic polymer resin that belongs to the polyester family and is commonly utilized in fibers that are used for clothing, containers for food and liquids and in consolidation of glass fiber for engineering resins. Bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a polyester resin that is derived naturally and is useful in a variety of applications such as bottles and packaged goods, construction goods, electronics, automotive interiors. Bio-based polyethylene terephthalate is also used in the packaging of carbonated as well as alcoholic beverages like wine, sodas and spirits.

The bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as preference of bio-based products over petroleum based products for food packaging. Increasing demand for bio-based based polyethylene terephthalate for the manufacturing of bottles is anticipated to influence the growth of this market. Rising demand in multiple sectors and favorable regulation are factors that can spur the demand of bio-based polyethylene terephthalate. Moreover, rising demand of food and beverage packaging materials that are environmental friendly are expected to spur the growth of this market. Rising concerns associated with greenhouse gasses and bioplastics being used as an alternative in packaging and automotive sector are said to have a positive impact on the growth of this market. In addition, growing need of sustainable packaging is one of the factors that boost the growth of this market.

On the grounds of application the bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is segmented into Technical, Consumer Goods and Bottles. The key players in this market are Toyota Tsusho, The Coca-Cola Company, Toray Industries, Gruppo Mossi Ghisolfi chemicals and Teijin Chemicals Company. Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the world.

Competitive insights

The major companies in the global Bio-based polyethylene terephthalate market are The Coca-Cola Company, Gruppo Mossi Ghisolfi chemicals, Toray Industries, Toyota Tsusho and Teijin Chemicals Company. The Coca-Cola Company distributes its bio-based polyethylene terephthalate under the name of PlantBottle. A few other brands that are available in the market are GLOBIO and Eco Circle Plantfiber. The nature of this industry is extensively competitive due to the existence of a restricted number of companies. These companies get into a partnership with companies that manufacture raw materials to have an uninterrupted supply of purified terephthalic acid (PTA).

The Global Bio-based polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented as follows-

By Application

• Consumer Goods

• Packaging (Bottles)

• Technical (Electronics and Automotive)

• Others

