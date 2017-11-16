Bangalore: 16th November 2017

Bangalore International Exhibition Centre’s newly constructed Hall 4 was conferred with a ‘Gold’ rating by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under its ‘New Building’ rating system. The prestigious award instituted by IGBC was presented to Director General and CEO, BIEC, V. Anbu, on 5th October 2017 at an award function during the Green Building Congress 2017 held at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur.

IGBC was established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to enable a sustainable environment for all stakeholders.

“The award has been a crowning achievement for BIEC in its efforts to usher in a ‘green building’ movement in India. BIEC will continue to strive to provide a world class infrastructure for conducting exhibitions, besides promoting a green environment for exhibition organizers and visitors,” said Chairman – Exhibitions, IMTMA, Jamshyd Godrej.

Concurring with Godrej’s views, V. Anbu stated, “It is indeed a great honour for BIEC to bag the coveted Gold Rating in the category and this achievement of BIEC will go a long way in encouraging our stakeholders to walk the green path.”

Today, BIEC is a state-of-the-art venue for several leading international and domestic exhibitors to showcase their products and the newly built Hall 4 is a reflection of the Centre’s innovative design and sustainability.

As India’s largest columnless exhibition hall measuring around 17,500 square metres the hall brings forth a plethora of benefits for exhibitors and visitors alike:

• The hall has a large span of 75m columnless lattice frame structure and length of 235 m.

• There are additional entry and exit gates for cargo movement on all sides of the hall to facilitate quicker movement of cargo trucks and reduce set-up time for show organizers.

• Specially designed air conditioning system with 1100 ton chillers for cooling.

• Five toilet blocks on both sides of the hall at equidistance which reduces walking time.

• Six visitor entry and exit gates for smoother footfall.

• Improved efficiency in space allocation which gives the luxury to put larger stalls without hindrance.

• Safety features such as fire detection, panic bar enabled fire doors etc. which make the hall a world class experience in itself.

IGBC devised a rating mechanism for buildings on a scale of platinum, gold, silver, etc. for following green building specifications. BIEC received a gold rating for its Hall 4 for maintaining green building norms.

With this award, BIEC has set a benchmark in the exhibition industry in maintaining green norms and has thus become an inspiration for other exhibition and convention centres in India to follow the path of sustainable development.

About BIEC

BIEC was conceptualized and built by IMTMA to host B2B exhibitions. The infrastructure at BIEC comprises of 4 state-of-the-art exhibition halls offering a gross exhibition space of around 60,000 square metres, a 5,600 square metres Conference Centre that has 6 halls to accommodate multiple conferences, an amphitheatre, a well maintained food court, large registration area, and ample parking space. The venue is recognized for its quality infrastructure which suits every need of exhibition organizers. It is well-known for its process driven approach, customer friendly service providers and manpower ready to serve all customer requirements.

Over 10 years BIEC has hosted more than 220 shows occupying over 1500 days. International organizers such as Hannover Messe, Messe Munich India, Nurnberg Messe, Koelnmesse, UBM Asia, etc. and national organizers such as FICCI, CII, FIGSI, Government of India and the Government of Karnataka, etc. have patronized BIEC for their events.

BIEC’s popularity can be gauged from shows such as IMTEX, EXCON, SPACE EXPO, STONA, CeBIT, INDIA WOOD, ACETECH, ELECTRONICA / PRODUCTRONICA, Google’s Think Mobile, etc. BIEC has hosted some prestigious events organized by the government such as Mobile One Governance, Think Big, Pravasi Bharat Divas, etc.

BIEC is also recognized for being part of many international associations such as UFI, ICCA, IAEE, IEIA, ICPB, AFECA, etc. and represents Indian exhibition industry in various forums.

BIEC was awarded LEED certification by U.S. Green Building Council for its environment-friendly design and is IMS certified. BIEC was recognized by the exhibition industry and awarded the Excellence in Services Award. Hall 4 at BIEC has been awarded Gold ratings by both Indian Green Building Council and US Green Building Council.