Within the framework of the World Toilet Day, the We Are Water Foundation alerts of the lack of access of millions of people to basic sanitation and hygiene

“The poo journey” is the theme chosen by United Nations as an awareness-raising campaign to commemorate World Toilet Day

The Foundation takes action through awareness-raising campaigns and cooperation projects to alleviate the negative effects derived from this problem

Barcelona, November 2017. – The World Toilet Day is celebrated on 19 November, declared an international day by United Nations with the aim of raising the awareness of the public on this issue. The We Are Water Foundation, aware of the situation suffered by millions of people around the world, alerts of the existing sanitation and hygiene problem.

Nowadays, the facts are alarming on a global level:

80% of the waste water generated by society returns to the ecosystem without being treated or reused

1.8 billion people use a source of drinking water with no protection against the contamination by faeces

Only 39% of the world population (2.9 billion people) uses a safely managed sanitation service, that is, faeces that are safely eliminated on site or externally treated

Around 60% of the world population – 4.5 billion people -, does not have a bathroom at home or has one that does not safely manage the excreta

869 million people around the world defecate in the open and do not have a bathroom available

Actions such as ensuring the use of non-contaminated water, a good hygiene or improving sanitation could avoid around 842,000 deaths every year

The We Are Water Foundation, which acts in collaboration with different NGOs to improve the sanitation facilities in those countries in which it is a problem or even something taboo and to develop educational plans to work on the hygiene habits, will present its new “Latrines and wells construction manual”, which includes all the necessary features to ensure a safe, responsible and sustainable waste disposal, within the framework of the World Toilet Day.

After over 7 years visiting and developing different sanitation projects all around the world, the We Are Water Foundation has gained a vast experience that, along with Roca´s technical guidance, has enabled the realization of this “Latrines and wells construction manual”, which aims to provide efficient, self-sufficient, sustainable, low water consumption and low cost solutions, to improve the lives of millions of people.

Since its beginnings, the Foundation has greatly increased its activity and has carried out cooperation projects in over 21 countries all around the world, mainly focusing on South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, which gather 1.648 billion people with no access to decent sanitation. Most of the projects, with the aim of alleviating the negative effects of the lack of adequate water resources, continue to be active nowadays. Over 540,000 people have benefitted from these projects.