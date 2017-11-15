In this report, the EMEA Thermal Barrier Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales MT, revenue Million USD, market share and growth rate of Thermal Barrier Coatings for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

• Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

• Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Thermal Barrier Coatings market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Thermal Barrier Coatings sales volume MT, price USD/Kg, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Air Products & Chemicals

• WI Ltd.

• Starck Inc.

• ASB Industries Inc.

• Praxair Surface Technologies

• Metallisation Ltd.

• Flame Spray Coating Co.

• A&A Company

• Thermion

• Precision Coatings, Inc.

• ASB Industries Inc.

• Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

• H.C. Starck Inc.

• MesoCoat Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume MT, revenue Million USD, product price USD/Kg, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Metal

• Ceramic

• Intermetallic

• Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume MT, market share and growth rate of Thermal Barrier Coatings for each application, including

• Stationary Power Plants

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Others

