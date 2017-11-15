When there is already an air conditioner in the house it is important to remember to do the maintenance. Usually, when you notice your air conditioner system not working correctly, you think that it is broken. Proper maintenance of your air conditioner can help to avoid mishaps.

The air conditioning is a vital part of your home. When you enter the hot summer, you will depend on your air conditioning to provide a fresh and clean air. Dedicating a few time to clean your air conditioner will be a great improvement on how it works.

There are 2 important facts to consider when the air conditioner stops working.

1- DIRTY AND GAS

Sometimes it is not that the air conditioner broke down and you have to replace it. Occasionally they stop working because they are really dirty on the inside or they ran out of gas. In those cases, the best thing to do is to find a professional that can clean it and fill it again.

It is not common but there are air conditioners that are easy to clean, if you are on a budget and you feel comfortable doing it, you can clean it yourself. Always be careful and put the pieces right as they were.

2- THERMOSTAT

The thermostat is the one in charge of regulating the speed of the compressor and controls all the other components. Their functions can be a huge money saver. The most basic thermostat turn on and off the air conditioner when they reach a certain temperature. A thermostat with advanced functions can reduce your consumption by 30%.

A way you can test the thermostat is by changing the configuration you have it in for another temperature for several minutes. If after five minutes nothing seems to have changed, that is a sign that the thermostat needs to be changed.

Consider that depending on the problem of the thermostat. Occasionally it will be better economically it changes it than repair it. Sometimes the problems are the batteries or circuit. Before spending money buying a new thermostat, consult an AC Filter Cleaning services to make sure the thermostat works or not.

If you are on a budget or a do-it-yourself person then the steps and considerations above fit perfect for you and you will keep your air conditioner clean. However, if you do not feel comfortable doing this by yourself, it is always recommended to find a professional authorized that is able to do the job.

This short guide was a way to help you to determine the possible problems that can be present in air conditioners and differentiate them. Air Conditioning Cleaning Services solve the problem as soon as possible and have lot of knowledge about the maintenance of air conditioners.

