Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Europe Air Curtain Market (Re-Circulating Air Curtains and Non-Re-Circulating) For Commercial, Industrial And Others: Europe Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, the Europe air curtain market was valued at around USD 558.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 700.0 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 3.9% between 2017 and 2022.

Air curtain is designed to prevent air or contaminants from moving from one open space to another. Air curtains are mainly used in the opening between two spaces conditioned at different temperatures. Air curtain is one of the best methods to save energy. However, air curtains can only deliver energy savings and comfort if they are designed, sized and installed correctly by installer and designer. Air curtains are used to limit the emission of pollutants to permissible levels.

Request Free Sample Research Report @www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/europe-air-curtain-market

The air curtain market is projected to witness significant growth within the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to growing demand for high-quality energy-efficient devices and increasing consumer awareness. Over the past few years, HVAC systems have gone through a number of technological transformations. Moreover, growing awareness of energy efficiency is also expected to have positive impact air curtain market. However, poor design and substandard installation may hamper the market growth in the near future. Nonetheless, growth in food & beverage industry is projected to open up new growth opportunities within the forecast period.

Based on products, the Europe air curtain market can be segmented into re-circulating air curtain and nonrecirculating air curtain. Europe Non-circulating was the leading segment and it accounted for over 60.0% share of total revenue generated in 2016. Re-circulating is another key segment of this market and is projected to experience noticeable growth in the next few years. Re-circulating air curtain mainly uses a plenum with a return built into the floor which connects back to the inlet of the air curtain via ductwork.

Inquire more about this report @ www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/europe-air-curtain-market

The Europe air curtain market can be segmented on the basis of applications such as commercial, industrial and others. Commercial segment dominated the Europe air curtain market and it held around 44.0% of total revenue generated in 2016. Commercial air curtains increase customers and staff comfort. In terms of revenue, commercial segment closely followed by the industrial sector in 2016. Industrial segment was another leading segment and is projected to witness the fastest growth over the years to come.

The Europe air curtain market is expected to exhibit witness exponential growth in the near future. In terms of revenue, Germany held a large chunk of market share in 2016 and is likely to experience noticeable growth in the next few years. Italy air curtain market was another leading country and it held 14.5% share of the overall market in 2016.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/europe-air-curtain-market

Key market players of air curtain market include Frico, Berner International, Airtecnics, Teddington France, Biddle, Stavoklima, Thermoscreens, Tornado, Soler & Palau, Novovent and Meech International. To attain long-term growth and sustain current market hold, the company is extending the business model to additional technologies and developing innovative products.

This report segments the Europe air curtain market as follows:-

Europe Air Curtain Market: Types Analysis

Re-circulating Air Curtains

Nonre-circulating Air Curtains

Europe Air Curtain Market: End-users Analysis

Commercial

Industrial

Others

For Media Inquiry contact our sales Team @ sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

4283, Express Lane,

Suite 634-143,

Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: www.zionmarketresearch.com

Visit Our Blog: zionmarketresearch.wordpress.com/