In this report, the EMEA Synthetic Yarns market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales K Units, revenue Million USD, market share and growth rate of Synthetic Yarns for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

• Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

• Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Synthetic Yarns market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Synthetic Yarns sales volume K Units, price USD/Unit, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Aditya Birla Group India

• Grasim Industries Limited India

• Jaya Shree Textiles India

• Asahi Kasei Fibers Corporation Japan

• Barnhardt Manufacturing Company US

• Celanese Corporation US

• Crescent Textile Mills Ltd Pakistan

• Daicel Chemical Industries, Ltd. Japan

• DAK Americas LLC US

• EI DuPont De Nemours & Co US

• INVISTA US

• Kuraray Co., Ltd. Japan

• Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Japan

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume K Units, revenue Million USD, product price USD/Unit, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume K Units, market share and growth rate of Synthetic Yarns for each application, including

• Aerospace

• Automobile

• Manufacturing industry

• Consumer goods

Table of Contents

EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa Synthetic Yarns Market Report 2017

1 Synthetic Yarns Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Yarns

1.2 Classification of Synthetic Yarns

1.2.1 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Market Size Sales Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Market Size Sales Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.3 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Manufacturing industry

1.3.5 Consumer goods

1.4 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 EMEA Market Size Value and Volume of Synthetic Yarns 2012-2022

1.5.1 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

2.1 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

2.1.1 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume and Market Share of Major Players 2012-2017

2.1.2 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Revenue and Share by Players 2012-2017

2.1.3 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Sale Price by Players 2012-2017

2.2 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Volume and Value by Type/Product Category

2.2.1 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Sales and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.2 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Revenue and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.3 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Sale Price by Type 2012-2017

2.3 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Volume by Application

2.4 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Volume and Value by Region

2.4.1 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.2 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.3 EMEA Synthetic Yarns Sales Price by Region 2012-2017

3 Europe Synthetic Yarns Volume, Value and Sales Price, by Players, Countries, Type and Application

3.1 Europe Synthetic Yarns Sales and Value 2012-2017

3.1.1 Europe Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.1.2 Europe Synthetic Yarns Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.2 Europe Synthetic Yarns Sales and Market Share by Type

3.3 Europe Synthetic Yarns Sales and Market Share by Application

3.4 Europe Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

3.4.1 Europe Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.2 Europe Synthetic Yarns Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.3 Germany Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.4 France Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.5 UK Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.6 Russia Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.7 Italy Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.8 Benelux Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Volume, Value and Sales Price, by Region, Type and Application

4.1 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Sales and Value 2012-2017

4.1.1 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.1.2 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.2 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Sales and Market Share by Type

4.3 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Sales and Market Share by Application

4.4 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

4.4.1 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

4.4.2 Middle East Synthetic Yarns Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.4 Israel Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.5 UAE Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.6 Iran Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5 Africa Synthetic Yarns Volume, Value and Sales Price by Players, Countries, Type and Application

5.1 Africa Synthetic Yarns Sales and Value 2012-2017

5.1.1 Africa Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.1.2 Africa Synthetic Yarns Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.2 Africa Synthetic Yarns Sales and Market Share by Type

5.3 Africa Synthetic Yarns Sales and Market Share by Application

5.4 Africa Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

5.4.1 Africa Synthetic Yarns Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

5.4.2 Africa Synthetic Yarns Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

5.4.3 South Africa Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.4 Nigeria Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.5 Egypt Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.6 Algeria Synthetic Yarns Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017