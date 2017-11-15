Burnaby, B C – A recent announcement has named the top children’s dentists in Burnaby, so as they say at the Oscar’s “The envelope, please “ The top 3 children’s dentist in Burnaby are Dr. Karim Kanani of SmileTown Dentistry Burnaby, Dr. Edward Chin of Smiley Kids Dental followed by Dr. Gorgan Stanisavljevic of Crystal Dental Center. As parents we all want to provide our children with the best healthcare possible and that includes their dental care professionals. That’s what makes this announcement so important to parents when choosing the very best dentist for their child. In order for these dentists to rank in the top 3 on this list is an achievement they can be very proud of and is compiled upon careful scrutiny.

Great care is taken when defining the qualifications of those specializing in children’s dentistry, after all this is a vital piece to ensure they enjoy a lifetime of oral health. A rigorous check that involves a 50 point inspection assures parents of finding the best professional for their child that goes beyond their certification. Some of the highlights of the list include their reputation, history, complaints, local reviews, location, satisfaction, trust and cost to general excellence. To add a final note this list of top children’s dentists is not in any way paid for by any of the businesses and strictly an impartial review.

Parents spend time looking for the best schools, recreation or health care professionals for their child and that search has landed you here. Let’s take a more in depth look at what puts Smile Town and Dr KarIm Kanani in the top position on this list. The first thing you notice is a waiting room that is created with children in mind and keeps them busy, a room painted with all sorts of colorful animals on the walls. Children can get impatient and nervous waiting and the children’s theater room is another way Smile Town Dentistry provides a relaxing time that has children looking forward to their dental appointments. Parents haven’t been forgotten and a dedicated lounge means the office is a welcoming place for the whole family.

Book an appointment today and you quickly see the reasons Smile Town Dentistry has achieved this rating.

