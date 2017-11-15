Security Paper Market: Overview

The security paper is used for several purposes such as cheque, certificates, banknotes, stamp paper, passports, and identity cards. The main purpose of these security papers is to protect the documents from the paste forgery, chemical alteration cut, and high technology counterfeiting.

Security Paper Market: Facts

The Micro Format Inc. provides security paper products all around the world. Micro Format Inc. is an award-winning company that has done immense innovations in their products with the help of the advanced technology. These security papers are tamper resistant and anti copyfraud resistant.

Security Paper Market: Segmentation

The security paper market is fragmented into its application and the security feature. Based on the application, the security paper market is segregated into banknotes and checks, legal and authentication government documents, certificates, passport/visa, identity cards, stamps, and others. Based on the security feature, the market is categorized into holograms, color pigments, watermarks, and hybrid paper.

Security Paper Market: Growth Factors

There are several reasons that majorly contribute to the development of the security paper market. The significant factor among them which contributes to the growth of the market is the rise in the cases of fraud. In order to overcome these fraud attacks, the government and the other organizations such as the passport office, bank, and others have made their paper works and documents more secure by adding suitable clauses. This has positively affected the growth of the market. The other factors that are contributing to the growth of the security paper market are the rise in the disposable incomes, increase in the foreign tours which have increased the demand for the official documents such as passports and visas have created a positive impact on the growth of the market. The consumers are becoming highly aware of the frauds that are occurring and are thus finding out ways to find solutions. The factor that is limiting the growth of the security paper market is the increase in the online transactions coupled with the digitization.

Security Paper Market: Regional Analysis

The region that is leading the security paper market in Europe. Europe dominates the market in terms of volume and it is expected that it will experience a good rate of market growth in the coming years owing to the improving economic condition. In North America, the security paper market is witnessing a sluggish growth. A moderate rate of market growth is expected in Asia Pacific region and the Latin America region. In Asia Pacific region, the developing countries such as China and India will contribute a major share in the market growth. The market will develop at a speedy rate owing to the increasing demand from several industrial verticals. Stable market growth will be experienced in the Middle East region.

Security Paper Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the security paper market include Simpson Security Papers, Inc., HG Technology Sdn. Bhd., Troy Group, Inc., Infinity Security Papers Ltd, SPM – Security Paper Mill, Inc., Sankt-Peterburgskaya Bumazhnaya Fabrika Goznaka, Luminescence International Ltd., and others.

Security Paper Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

