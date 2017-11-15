According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace foam market looks good with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft. The global aerospace foam market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% by value from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for this market are increases in aircraft delivery, and retrofitting of aircraft interiors.

In this market, foam is commonly used in interior and aero structure applications. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the interior segment is likely to remain the largest market during the forecast period due to large amount of foam used in aircraft seats and cabin insulation. Within the aerospace foam market, commercial aircraft is the largest segment by aircraft type.

By material type, polyurethane foam is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period because it offers the most versatile properties such as ability to formulate in a wide range of stiffness, hardness, and densities.

By foam type, the flexible foam segment is expected to be the largest segment because flexible foam can be transformed in almost any shapes and firmness; it provides cushioning and insulating properties. Flexible foam is used in aircraft seats, carpets, cabin insulation, duct insulation, gaskets, and seals.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period mainly due to high demand for newer aircraft and the replacement of an aging fleet. APAC is expected to experience highest growth over the forecast period because of increase in aircraft deliveries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for manufacturing eco-friendly foam and increasing demand for manufacturing lower density foam. Recticel, DOW, BASF, Rogers, FXI, and Foam Partner are among the major manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace foam market by aircraft type, material type, application, foam type, property, and region, and has compiled come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Foam Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace foam market by aircraft type, material type, application, foam type, property, and region, as follows:

By Aircraft Type (Volume (million lbs) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft

By Material Type (Volume (million lbs) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Polyurethane

• Polyethylene

• Melamine

• Others

By Application (Volume (million lbs) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Interior

• Aero structure

• Others

By Foam Type (Volume (million lbs) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Rigid Foam

• Flexible Foam

By Property (Volume (million lbs) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Cushioning

• Insulation

• Others

By Region (Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

− United States

− Canada

• Europe

− France

− Italy

− Russia

• Asia Pacific

− Japan

− China

− India

• Rest of the World

− Brazil

This 159-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Aerospace Report, Defense Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.