The Light Therapy Market deals with the development of a medical practice of getting rid of certain diseases through sustained exposure to particular light wavelengths. Phototherapy treatment has a long history and was initially used by ancient Egyptians for curing certain maladies through exposure to specific light colours.

Variants like LED light therapy are growing increasingly popular due to the various advantages they provide relative to laser therapy. A therapy lamp or an LED unit costs significantly lesser than lasers. Nearly 20% of all patients have also been found to be immune to laser treatment, but light therapy has no such drawbacks. Another factor boosting the growth of light treatment is the growing need to tackle widespread reports of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Light Therapy Market

The Light Therapy Market is confident that the future demand for blue light therapy devices will rise significantly during the forecast period due to the need to deal effectively with SAD and other conditions. Another light therapy major innovation, which is in a nascent stage, is the introduction of portable therapy devices. Patients are showing greater preference for undertaking treatment sessions at home rather than in a professional clinical environment. Neonatal jaundice and acne treatment are other varieties which are expected to register strong growth rates over the next few years. The latter, in particular, has been widely praised for its excellent blood circulation and cell rejuvenation properties.

But this market is on the verge of a massive mainstream breakthrough in the form of Parkinson’s disease. As general medicine and dosages have been known to only slow down the inevitable decline in mental faculties, light is being used to modulate cellular regeneration or make improvements at a genetic level. Although North America currently holds the largest share in the Light Therapy Market, Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period on the back of increased healthcare investment and greater adoption rates of advanced treatment technologies.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Light Therapy Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Light Therapy Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Source of Light: LED, Fluorescent Lamps, Polychromatic Polarisedor and Others.

Disease: Psoriasis, Cancer, Acne, Seasonal Affective Disorder, Neonatal Jaundice and Others.

Geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and Rest of the World.

Some of the key players involved in the Light Therapy Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Northern Light Technology

Verilux, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PhotomedexInc

Zepter International

