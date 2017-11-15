If you own a restaurant business then have a look at SerpentCS’s most innovative software that could double your profits with its streamlined management- Odoo Restaurant POS. This innovative product handles entire actions and processes, right from table management to its bill generation and from customizing the orders to report generation.

For the restaurant owners, the Restaurant POS solution serves a great purpose by offering an end-to-end solution with many interactive features. Some main features are-

Clear layout and easy table management on the floor

Floor management for multiple floor restaurant

Easy table allocation and tracking the actions

Quick and easy glance at the menu items with proper menu description

Customization of orders before placing final order

Flexible billing solution. Let you split or merge two or more bills

Void bill generation in case of canceled orders

Multiple user login using magnetic cards

Easy billing feature that supports multiple currency and payment methods

Easy report generation

Along with the above-mentioned features, the Restaurant POS ensures to offer a wide range of profits to its vendors. Making it an all-in-one solution for hospitality industry, this Odoo Restaurant POS module offers wide range of benefits to the vendors and restaurant owners. Some of them include-

Lower operational cost and maintenance charges

Quick analysis of popular selling product and prioritizing it

Guaranteed customer satisfaction

Flexible solution that helps you to grow, expand and add new things to the business

Accurate report generation with sales reports

Thus, with the above benefits, one can ensure that the solution offered by SerpentCS for restaurant management is comprehensive of all. This could surely help in boosting the profits of their business as well as respective hospitality industry.

