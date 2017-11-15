A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of Services (Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition and Image Processing) and Equipment, By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA, Russia and By Country—USA, Canada, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Rest of Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA.

Improvement in the crude oil and gas price with rising demand of energy across the developed and emerging regions is backing the growth in Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, maturation of old hydrocarbon reserves and fall in rig counts would impel to grow the exploration activities that will drive the geophysical services and equipment market across various regions.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” global market is projected to turnaround and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.14% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by rising exploration activities. The Geophysical Service and Equipment market is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. Among the regions, LAMEA accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in exploration and upstream segment and increasing demand of oil and gas.

The report titled, “Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Segment (Services , Equipment), By Services (Multi-client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing), By Equipment, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA, Russia), By Country (US, Canada, Russia, UK, Norway, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, India)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Geophysical Service and Equipment Market

• By Services Type – Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment

• By Equipment

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA and Russia (Actual Period: 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Geophysical Service and Equipment Market

• By Services Type – Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment

• By Equipment

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Rest of Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA (Actual Period: 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Geophysical Service and Equipment Market

• By Services Type – Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment

• By Equipment

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Company Analysis – CGG, Schlumberger (Western Geco), PGS, Polarcus, SpectrumGeo, Seabird Exploration, TGS, Geospace Technologies, ION Geophysical, Fugro, EMGS, BGP Inc.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

