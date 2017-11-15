In this report, the global Active Optical Cable (AOC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Active Optical Cable (AOC) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Active Optical Cable (AOC) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Finisar
Samtec
Avago Technologies Ltd.
FCI Electronics
Molex Incorporated
3M Company
Emcore Corporation
Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd.
The Siemon Company
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
HIROSE Electric Group
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
InfiniBand
Ethernet
Serial-Attached SCSI (SAS)
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Active Optical Cable (AOC) for each application, including
Data center
Consumer Electronics
Others
