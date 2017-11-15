Floormat.com recently made an announcement concerning ways that homeowners and business owners can make their homes and businesses more sustainable. Floormat.com shared that the primary reason that it decided to make this announcement is that, as a company, Floormat.com has always sought to improve the environment and conduct business in a sustainable, green manner.

Floormat.com stated that one of the best ways that home and business owners can contribute to environmental sustainability is by purchasing recycled materials. Floormat.com stated that recycled materials, such as recycled glasses, vases, and plastics, can greatly reduce waste. Floormat.com also encouraged people to participate in recycling programs, both at work and at home. Floormat.com stated that these programs can go a long way toward helping the environment. The company proudly offers floor mat choices that are made with recycled products, which along with protecting the environment, can contribute to obtaining LEED credits.

Floormat.com went on to announce that using reclaimed or salvaged materials will also help reduce waste and contribute to environmental sustainability. Floormat.com indicated that the use of reclaimed materials has become quite popular in recent years. According to Floormat.com, many items found in today’s hippest homes, from home construction materials, to furniture and home décor, come from salvaged materials. Floormat.com indicated that the use of such materials is seen as an integral part of the emerging DIY trend. Floormat.com also said that many shops have opened up in recent years which specialize in providing such materials to homeowners and business owners. Floormat.com also stated that buying second hand clothes is another creative and popular way to recycle and reduce waste. More company information can be found at https://goo.gl/QQkVED

Floormat.com closed its announcement by offering some company information. Floormat.com mentioned that its employees are all solutionists and business environment specialists who follow a protocol known as ADAPT. Floormat.com described ADAPT as an industry-leading, consultative protocol, intended to help the company provide turnkey solutions. Foormat.com also mentioned that it has been in business for over 65 years, and has seen many changes in the industry. The company went on to state that, true to its protocol, it has always adapted to those changes. They can be followed at https://www.yelp.com/biz/floormat-com-etna

Nini Cervi

Company: Floormat.com

Address: 101 Progressive Drive, Etna, OH 43062

Phone: (440)951-1315

Website: www.floormat.com